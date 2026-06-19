COUGAR Strengthens Gaming Ecosystem with Innovative Designs, Cooling Technologies, and Workstation Solutions

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COUGAR, founded in 2007, is a leading gaming brand delivering innovative, high-performance products that empower gamers with immersive experiences, exceptional design, and limitless creativity. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Chandan Singh, Country Manager, COUGAR (Gaming Gear Brand), shares insights on gaming innovations, product expansion, cooling solutions, peripherals, and workstations.

What are the key product categories that COUGAR is currently focusing on?

COUGAR offers a comprehensive portfolio designed for gamers, PC enthusiasts, and professionals. Our key categories include gaming furniture, PC cases, cooling solutions, power supplies, and gaming peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and headsets. We continuously focus on delivering products that combine performance, aesthetics, and user comfort, helping users build complete gaming and workstation setups under one brand ecosystem.

Could you tell us more about COUGAR’s gaming furniture range?

Gaming furniture is one of our important segments. We offer advanced gaming desks equipped with motorized height-adjustment mechanisms, allowing users to customize their workspace effortlessly. Alongside our premium models, we also have the Elite Series that delivers similar functionality in a more compact form factor. These desks are designed to provide comfort, flexibility, and an enhanced gaming or working experience.

What makes COUGAR’s PC cases stand out in the market?

COUGAR has always been known for its unique and innovative designs. Our latest cases, including the CFV series and DUOAIR models, feature distinctive aesthetics along with practical engineering. They offer excellent airflow, dedicated chambers for power supplies, support for large graphics cards, bigger motherboards, and multiple storage drives. We focus on creating products that not only perform well but also complement the visual appeal of custom PC builds.

How is COUGAR strengthening its cooling solutions portfolio?

Cooling is a critical component of any high-performance PC. We offer a range of air coolers, including the Elite and Forza series, designed to deliver efficient thermal performance while maintaining attractive aesthetics. Matching heat pipes, stylish designs, and optimized airflow contribute to both cooling efficiency and visual harmony. Additionally, we provide a variety of fans and thermal solutions that help users achieve better system temperatures and stability.

What developments have been made in COUGAR’s gaming peripherals segment?

We are expanding our peripherals portfolio with new keyboard, mouse, and headset offerings. Our latest headset lineup, including the LQX and LQX Pro series, features larger displays, modern styling, and enhanced user comfort. The goal is to provide gamers with reliable, high-performance accessories that elevate their overall gaming experience.

How does COUGAR cater to professional workstation users?

Beyond gaming, we also offer specialized workstation power supplies featuring advanced noise-control technologies and high-wattage capacities ranging up to 3200W. These solutions are designed for demanding professional environments that require stability, efficiency, and reliable power delivery.

How can customers access COUGAR products in India?

COUGAR products are available in India through our distribution partner, Redington. Through this strong distribution network, customers can easily access our latest products and receive the support they need for building high-performance gaming and professional systems.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COUGAR

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