CoSoSys has been named as a Leader in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) by G2

- Advertisement -

CoSoSys, a leader in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and insider threat management, announced that it had been named a Leader in Data Security by G2. G2 is the world’s largest peer-to-peer software review site, featuring thousands of business software and reviews based on user ratings and social data. G2 aims to be a trusted source that helps every business professional in the world make better technology decisions.

The G2 Spring 2022 Reports highlight a major year for Endpoint Protector. The company has been rated in the Data Security and Data Loss Prevention categories, and received the “Leader”, “Momentum Leader”, and “High Performer” (enterprise and mid-market) badges.

Mr. Roman Foeckl, CEO and Founder, CoSoSys

“Customer feedback is invaluable to us. That’s why we’re grateful for all the users who took the time to leave their honest reviews of Endpoint Protector. G2 reports and badges mean a lot to our company and validate our continued commitment to deliver exceptional data security solutions,” mentioned Roman Foeckl, CEO and Founder of CoSoSys.

In 2013, CoSoSys joined the Indian market. The firm also has a large network of channel partners in Tier II and Tier III cities. CoSoSys currently has been running a campaign focused on building awareness and understanding of DLP solutions. The company boasts a strong clientele in India around the BFSI and Pharma sectors.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.