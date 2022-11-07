CORSAIR ropes in Acro as National Distributor in India

- Advertisement - -

CORSAIR®, a pioneer in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, announces the appointment of Acro Engineering Company as their National Distribution partner in India. The agreement necessitates the distribution of Corsair’s highly innovative portfolio comprising components (cases, power supplies, coolers, etc) and peripherals (headsets, keyboards, mice, mouse mats, etc).

Mr. M.A. Mannan, Country Manager, South Asia at CORSAIR

“We are pleased to partner with a gaming-centric partner like Acro,” said M.A.Mannan, Country Manager, South Asia at CORSAIR – “We are pleased to partner with a gaming-centric partner like Acro, that resonates with our vision of not only providing high-end gaming hardware to every consumer of the country but also do so in the most holistic manner possible. With Acro’s strong distribution network and deep understanding of local consumers’ demands & market trends, we are well-positioned to meet the current and future needs of customers. This will further help our brand to make inroads footprints in the premium segment.”

Mr. Himanshu Jain, the CEO, of Acro Engineering Company

Mr. Himanshu Jain, the CEO, of Acro Engineering Company, said, “we are very pleased to announce our partnership with a world leader like CORSAIR to offer the best gaming solutions in the country. Our aim is to provide CORSAIR’s huge arsenal of gaming products line-up to every gamer, live streamer, and enthusiast in the country. We plan to work closely with CORSAIR for Sales, Marketing, and distribution growth in India”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.