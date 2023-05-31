CORSAIR Revolutionizes DIY PC Building with the New iCUE LINK Smart Component Ecosystem

- Advertisement - -

CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gear and systems for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, ushered in a new era of smart, simplified DIY PC building as it revealed the iCUE LINK Smart Component Ecosystem. iCUE LINK changes the way experienced PC builders and newcomers alike will create their next PC, implementing patent-pending single-cable technology to reduce the time it takes to build and set up a new performance PC by as much as 50% while dramatically reducing cable management. No more nests of wires, connection hubs, PWM and RGB splitters cluttering up your case – all thanks to the unprecedented simplicity and potential of iCUE LINK.

A built-in microcontroller in every individual iCUE LINK component acts as a “brain” that communicates with the System Hub, enabling a generational leap in system intelligence and opening up exciting possibilities – such as the new Time Warp RGB lighting mode that uses a strobing effect to make it appear as if your fans are frozen in place or spinning backwards, and individual fan response curves that let you optimize for noise and performance like never before.

Encompassing a wide range of products such as fans, AIO coolers, custom cooling components, and more, iCUE LINK makes building a PC fast, easy, and clean. All iCUE LINK devices can be connected in a chain of components to the System Hub, each device connected to the next with a single cable. Using these reversible, universal connectors, you’ll never have to hunt for the right wire, splitter, or adapter again.

The first wave of iCUE LINK products launching in June 2023 will include all-new fans, AIO coolers, and the System Hub. The patent-pending QX120 and QX140 RGB are the world’s first fully digitally controlled fans, equipped with a proprietary Magnetic Dome bearing, a digital temperature sensor, and quad RGB light loops. The new iCUE LINK RGB series of high-performance liquid CPU coolers feature stunning lighting and hidden wiring for a flawless look.

An expanded range of iCUE LINK-enabled Hydro X Series custom cooling products, including CPU blocks, GPU blocks, and pump/reservoir combos will follow in Q3 2023. There’s much more to come from iCUE LINK, as CORSAIR will steadily introduce many more products in the new ecosystem over time to enable a simplified world of PC building for everyone.

Availability: The first products in the CORSAIR iCUE LINK Smart Component Ecosystem will be available in June 2023 from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. For up-to-date availability information, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

