CORSAIR Plans to Launch New Innovative Gaming Products and Provide Improved Services Supported by Kaizen in 2023

CORSAIR is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. In an interaction with NCN Magzine, M.A. Mannan, Country Manager, Corsair, shares about their present product portfolio, after-sales-service policy and future plans.

How did CORSAIR fare in 2022 and what do you expect in 2023?

The year 2022 stable in terms of performance with lots of issues like excess inventory in channels, cost of raw materials shooting up, rapid surge in exchange rates etc. In terms of sales, we had a respectable growth as per industry standards and expect 2023 to be better than 2022 with the launch of newer technologies and products.

What are the latest technology and market trends in the segments you are dealing with?

With the launch of new and powerful chipsets from Intel, AMD and Nvidia, end users are encouraged to build or upgrade their gaming PCs. We are looking towards a significant increase in demand for DIY components with the rise of new users building their first ever gaming PC. To compliment it, Corsair has a line of products to be launched in 2023.

What new products do you plan to launch in 2023?

We are committed to bring world-class gaming solutions to India. We recently launched the HS80- wireless with hyper-fast slip-stream wireless technology and TC100 relaxed gaming chairs. We aim to continue introducing the latest products to Indian market.

How is your brand different from your competitors?

Corsair is known for quality and performance and we work towards attaining our goal in maintaining it. Our products are launched as per the demands of the end customers with lots of R&D going into it before releasing. Our core team which makes these products understands the requirements of the gamers thoroughly and hence our products complement the needs of the gamers well.

How important are supply channel and the partners for you and how do you motivate your channel partners?

Channel partners are our bread and butter and to keep them motivated, we offer backend schemes, trips as incentives, timely education about our products, etc. We work closely with our dedicated partners to ensure the reach and availability of our products across India.

What is the CORSAIR’s overall strategy for the next two years?

Our long-term strategy is to keep offering the right mix of products to our customers and increase our footprints and market share. Corsair as a brand should be known for its world-class products as well as services offered to customers.

How do you provide after-sales-services to your customers?

We provide after-sales-service through our 3rd party, with Kaizen Infotech, with whom we have been associated for more than 10+ years. Kaizen, with branches across India and 24×7 toll-free operations, helps us to provide world-class services to our customers. Supported by Kaizen, we promise less than 10 days TAT to our customers. Improvement is a continuous process, and we will work closely with Kaizen and improve our services in line with the changing market requirements.

