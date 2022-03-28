Monday, March 28, 2022
Corsair Organized a Partners Tour to Kashmir

By NCN Online
Corsair Organized a Partners Tour to Kashmir
Corsair Organized a Partners Tour to Kashmir
CORSAIR, a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, has recently organized an incentive tour for partners, who were selected on the basis of their sales performance. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

CORSAIR also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

