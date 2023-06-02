CORSAIR Announced DOMINATOR TITANIUM DDR5 Memory Credo

- Advertisement - -

CORSAIR announced the latest addition to its award-winning memory line-up, DOMINATOR TITANIUM DDR5 memory. Built using some of the fastest DDR5 ICs alongside patented CORSAIR DHX cooling technology for improved overclocking potential, DOMINATOR TITANIUM continues the DOMINATOR legacy with stunning design and blazing performance.

Sporting an elegant, fresh new design and built using premium materials and components, DOMINATOR TITANIUM DDR5 memory will be available for both Intel and AMD platforms, supporting Intel XMP 3.0 when paired with 12th and 13th-Gen Core processors or AMD EXPO for Ryzen 7000 CPUs. These technologies enable easy overclocking in just a couple of clicks on compatible platforms.

An exciting new feature with DOMINATOR TITANIUM is support for fully replaceable top bars, allowing owners to customize their memory for specific aesthetics. Anyone looking to go for a minimalist or classic style can do so with the separately available Fin Accessory Kits that replace the RGB top bars with bars that utilize fins for an elegant look that harkens back to the original DOMINATOR memory.

Boasting 11 vibrant individually addressable RGB LED along its removable top-bar, DOMINATOR TITANIUM offers seamless lighting arrays to illuminate your system. More advanced system-wide effects are possible when combined with the powerful CORSAIR iCUE Murals, for synchronized lighting that matches your music, games, or movies.

DOMINATOR TITANIUM will launch with phenomenal speeds up to 8,000MT/s and capacities up to 192GB (4x 48GB) with CAS latencies as low as 30 on some SKUs. Showing its ability to go beyond even this high frequency performance, CORSAIR will be demoing DOMINATOR TITANIUM running at speeds of 8,266MT/s at its Grand Hyatt booth at COMPUTEX 2023.

CORSAIR will celebrate the launch of the latest version of DOMINATOR Memory with a limited run of First-Edition kits, boasting tight timings and higher frequencies. Limited to just 500 kits and individually numbered, enthusiasts will need to act fast to secure a unique piece of CORSAIR history.

