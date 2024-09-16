Cornea World to Showcase Advanced Display Solutions at DIDAC India 2024

- Advertisement -

Cornea World, a leading name in display solutions in India, is excited to announce its participation in DIDAC India 2024, the country’s premier event for education technology and resources. Cornea World will showcase its latest innovations at Booth No. K 41, 42, and 43, offering a glimpse into the future of education through smart, tech-enabled classrooms.

Visitors at the event will experience Cornea’s newest products designed to make classrooms more interactive and connected:

– Cornea TechFusion Classroom: A complete digital solution designed to bring smart, interactive technology into every corner of the classroom, from presentations to student collaboration.

– Cornea Smart Lectern: A modern, digital lectern with touch controls, enabling educators to manage presentations and classroom content easily.

– Cornea Video Conferencing Solutions: Designed for smooth, high-quality remote learning and collaboration between teachers and students across different locations.

Mr. Ankit Garg, Director of Cornea World.

“We are excited to participate in DIDAC India 2024, where we will showcase our latest products aimed at transforming classrooms. Our solutions, like the Cornea TechFusion Classroom and Integrated Classroom Ecosystem, are built to create a smarter, more connected learning environment that benefits both students and teachers,” said Mr. Ankit Garg, Director of Cornea World.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Cornea

