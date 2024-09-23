Cornea World Launches New Display Solutions at DIDAC India 2024

- Advertisement -

Cornea World, a leading name in display solutions in India, has launched its newest range of products at DIDAC India 2024, the largest event for education and technology. The platform was ideal for Cornea World to introduce its innovative solutions, designed to enhance learning environments with smart and easy-to-use classroom technologies.

New Products Launched at DIDAC India 2024:

– Cornea TechFusion Classroom: A comprehensive solution that integrates interactive displays, student devices, and teaching tools, enabling real-time collaboration and hands-on learning. This solution brings technology into every corner of the classroom, making it easier for teachers and students to connect.

– Cornea Integrated Classroom Ecosystem: This system combines interactive displays, digital podiums, and video conferencing tools to create a fully connected classroom. It simplifies teaching and lesson management by streamlining educational processes.

– Cornea Smart Lectern: A digital lectern that allows educators to control presentations and classroom content seamlessly with a built-in touchscreen for interactive and efficient teaching.

– Cornea Video Conferencing Solutions: These solutions support remote learning by providing high-quality communication between teachers and students, regardless of location.

– Tablets with Parent & Teacher Apps: Cornea World’s tablets come equipped with dedicated apps for both parents and teachers. The apps allow for easy monitoring of student progress and communication between educators and families.

– Educational Content in Over 10 Languages: The newly launched solutions cover educational content in more than 10 languages, catering to the diverse needs of Indian classrooms.

– Support for Over 15 Educational Boards: Cornea World’s solutions are designed to work with curricula from more than 15 educational boards, ensuring compatibility with a wide variety of schools and institutions across the country.

– VR Labs with Teacher Admin Dashboard: These labs come with an integrated teacher admin dashboard and offer immersive educational experiences with Virtual Reality (VR) content, covering more than 900 topics. This innovative approach helps students learn complex subjects through engaging, interactive experiences.

Mr. Ankit Garg, Director of Cornea World.

“We are excited to launch our new products at DIDAC India 2024. Our goal is to help schools and institutions create smarter, more interactive classrooms. The Cornea TechFusion Classroom and Integrated Classroom Ecosystem are designed to make learning more engaging for students while making it easier for teachers to manage their classrooms,” said Mr. Ankit Garg, Director of Cornea World.

