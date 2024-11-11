Cornea World Empowers Education through Smart Classroom Solutions and Strong Make in India Commitment

- Advertisement -

Cornea World, a leading name in display solutions in India, enhances communication and collaboration in education and business with innovative products, transforming classrooms into interactive and effective learning environments.

In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Ankit Garg, Director of Cornea World, highlights their smart classroom solutions and commitment to Make in India manufacturing initiatives.

Can you share the journey of Cornea?

We started Cornea in 2016, initially focusing on LED TVs in the display segment. From there, we have expanded our product range significantly. Today, we offer more than 20 products, including solutions for education, conferencing, and advertising.

What makes Cornea’s smart classroom solutions unique?

Our approach is unique because we offer an integrated package rather than just standalone hardware. Our smart classroom solution includes an interactive flat panel, digital podium, student and teacher tracking cameras, educational content, LMS (Learning Management System), DMS (Document Management System), and more. We’ve combined 10 to 15 different elements into one comprehensive offering. Most products available in the market focus only on hardware, but our solution combines hardware and software to simplify teaching.

Who are your target customers, and how is Cornea positioned in the market?

We cater to both B2C and B2B segments and supply to government sectors as well. Our solutions are essential in schools, colleges, and tuition centers, as smart gadgets have become a necessity for educators. We have a PAN India presence with offices in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, and Mumbai, and we also work with partner networks in other major cities. So far, we have served over 50,000 customers across India.

How does Cornea support its partners and ensure they are well-prepared to implement your solutions?

We provide comprehensive training that lasts about a week. This training equips our partners with in-depth knowledge of our products, enabling them to effectively present and implement our solutions. It’s crucial for our partners to be fully trained, as they often need to explain our offerings to teachers or principals.

Can you talk about Cornea’s commitment to the Make in India initiative?

Initially, we imported all our products, but over the past few years, we’ve focused on local development and manufacturing. We procure parts from various suppliers, and our factory in Pune, located in Ranjangaon, handles the assembly and manufacturing. Our goal is to increase local manufacturing, with 50-60 percent of our components procured from within India. We have set up an SMT line and other necessary facilities. We’re committed to building Indian-made products that are globally competitive.

What are Cornea’s future plans, and how do you see the market evolving?

The demand for smart teaching solutions in educational institutions is expected to double within the next six months. To meet this growing demand, we are enhancing our local manufacturing capabilities. We aim to produce key components, like IC script boards and motherboards, in-house. Eventually, we want to export our products globally. Competing with China, the biggest supplier, requires us to further expand our in-house manufacturing.

Any message for your partners and supporters?

We deeply appreciate the continued support of our partners and encourage everyone to promote Make in India products. Supporting Indian developers is vital, and Cornea stands with you in this endeavor. Thank you for believing in our brand.

