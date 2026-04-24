Coredge Driving Sovereign AI Cloud Innovation, Empowering India and Global Enterprises with Future-Ready Technology Solutions

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Coredge powers sovereign AI and cloud innovation, enabling enterprises and governments worldwide with secure, scalable, and future-ready digital transformation solutions. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Anil Pawar, Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Manpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head of Coredge, share insights on sovereign cloud, AI innovation, and global growth.

What is the core vision of Coredge and how are you building a differentiated cloud ecosystem?

Mr. Anil Pawar: At Coredge, we are building a complete cloud technology stack—from the infrastructure layer to the PaaS layer—entirely Made in India, by Indians. Our vision is to empower cloud service providers in India to evolve into global-scale players, much like Alibaba in China. In fact, we aim to create multiple such success stories within India. India is a massive market, but there has been a long-standing dependency on external technologies. We want to change that narrative. Our mission is to ensure that Indian enterprises and cloud providers have complete ownership and control over their technology stack, enabling true digital sovereignty.

Why is technology sovereignty becoming so important today?

Mr. Anil Pawar: Sovereignty is no longer optional—it’s becoming mandatory. The organizations and nations that control their technology will define the future. Today, dependency on external platforms limits flexibility, innovation, and control. At Coredge, we are focused on enabling enterprises—whether in fintech, government, or cloud services—to have full control over their data, infrastructure, and applications. This ensures not just security, but also long-term scalability and independence.

How is Coredge leveraging AI, and what opportunities do you see in this space?

Mr. Anil Pawar: AI is one of the most transformative shifts happening globally. We see AI inferencing as a major opportunity area, and that’s where we are investing heavily. We have built a complete agentic AI platform that helps enterprises transition from digital-first to AI-native organizations. Earlier, businesses focused on digital transformation; now, the next wave is AI transformation. Our solutions enable enterprises to migrate their operations into AI-driven environments, helping them become more intelligent, automated, and efficient. This shift will redefine how businesses operate across industries.

Can you tell us about your R&D strength and organizational structure?

Mr. Anil Pawar: We are a deep-tech, engineering-driven organization, where nearly 95% of our workforce is focused on engineering and innovation rather than sales. We have strong R&D centers in Noida and Bengaluru, along with a growing presence in Abu Dhabi to support our global expansion. This engineering-first approach allows us to build robust, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

How is Coredge expanding beyond India, and what global markets are you targeting?

Mr. Anil Pawar: While India remains a key focus, we have already established a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa, where we’ve seen significant adoption of our solutions. Our next major focus is Southeast Asia, which presents immense opportunities, especially in areas where data sovereignty and local cloud infrastructure are gaining importance. We are not just serving India—we are building a global technology footprint rooted in Indian innovation.

What role does India play in the global cloud and technology landscape?

Mr. Anil Pawar: India has traditionally been known as a services-driven nation, particularly strong in software capabilities. However, we have not focused enough on building product-based technology for our own ecosystem. This is where the real opportunity lies. By developing indigenous solutions, we can shift from being service providers to technology creators and leaders. At Coredge, we are working towards making this transition a reality.

What was the key objective behind the ‘Ignite by Coredge powered by Micron’ event?

Mr. Manpreet Ahluwalia: The idea behind the Ignite event was to bring together our partners, OEMs, and industry stakeholders on one platform. It was an opportunity to showcase what we are building and how we are collaborating to create private and sovereign cloud ecosystems both in India and globally. We shared insights into our ongoing projects, including deployments in the healthcare sector and collaborations with organizations aspiring to become cloud service providers.

What kind of solutions and innovations were highlighted during the event?

Mr. Manpreet Ahluwalia: We discussed several next-generation initiatives, including health cloud solutions and upcoming applications in collaboration with our parent ecosystem, such as projects related to law enforcement agencies. These solutions are designed to address real-world challenges while ensuring data security, compliance, and scalability. The response from the audience was extremely encouraging, and it reinforced our belief in the growing demand for sovereign cloud solutions.

How important is the partner ecosystem for Coredge’s growth strategy?

Mr. Anil Pawar: Building a strong partner ecosystem is central to our growth strategy. We believe in creating a collaborative, win-win environment where both Coredge and our partners can grow together. Our goal is to ensure that the entire technology stack—combined with partner capabilities—delivers a complete, end-to-end solution to customers. This ecosystem approach will help us scale faster and create greater value across industries.

What message would you like to share with enterprises and industry stakeholders?

Mr. Anil Pawar: The future belongs to those who control their technology. Sovereignty is not just a strategic advantage—it is a necessity. We urge enterprises, government bodies, and cloud service providers to take ownership of their technology infrastructure. With the right platforms and ecosystem, they can shape their own future rather than being dependent on external forces. At Coredge, we are committed to enabling this transformation—helping organizations become self-reliant, innovative, and future-ready.

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