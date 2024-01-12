Cooler Master Presents the X Silent Series

- Advertisement - -

Cooler Master has announced the X Silent series. This lineup, featuring the X Silent Edge Platinum 850 and 1100, along with the X Silent MAX Platinum 1300, redefines what you can expect from power supplies, blending high performance with whisper-quiet operation.

Mr. Jimmy Sha, CEO, Cooler Master.

“In a world where tech demands are ever-increasing, we recognize that power-hungry applications are becoming the norm for our users,” states Mr. Jimmy Sha, CEO, Cooler Master. “The X Silent Series is our answer to those who require robust power for intensive tasks, but don’t want to compromise on a quiet work or play environment. This series represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries in providing solutions that cater to high-performance needs without the noise.”

Key Features for X Silent Edge and X Silent MAX:

Exceptional Thermal Management: Our patented aluminum thermal mold ensures efficient heat dissipation, keeping performance smooth and stable. Improved Performance: The introduction of an active bridge rectifier in these PSUs enhances overall performance. Digital Monitoring with MasterCTRL: Stay informed with real-time data on temperature, load, and performance, all through Cooler Master’s intuitive software. Generous 15-Year Warranty: We stand by our quality with a 15-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind for years to come. ATX 3.1 Support & Reinforced PCIe Cable: Features ATX 3.1 compatibility and a durable 90-degree 12+4pin (12V-2×6) PCIe 5.1 cable for cooler operation and enhanced safety.

Unique to Each Model:

X Silent Edge Platinum : Revel in absolute silence with its fanless design and our innovative heat pipe technology.

: Revel in absolute silence with its fanless design and our innovative heat pipe technology. X Silent MAX Platinum: Experience high power with minimal noise, thanks to the ultra-quiet Mobius fan and advanced aluminum thermal structure.

The X Silent series is the future of silent-focused power. Whether you want the total silence of the fanless Edge- the first fanless PSU capable of achieving 850W and 1100W- or the high-power, ultra-quiet Mobius performance of the MAX, the X Silent series provides a silent solution for every build.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Cooler Master

