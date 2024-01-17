Cooler Master Introduces the V Platinum V2 – A New Standard in Power Supply Units

- Advertisement - -

Cooler Master announced the V Platinum V2 power supply unit (PSU). Designed to cater to high-power applications in fields like machine learning, AI and advanced workstations, the V Platinum V2 sets a new benchmark in PSU performance. Available in three powerful variants – 1100W, 1300W and 1600W – this PSU is not just a powerhouse for the latest gaming needs but a cornerstone for the most demanding computational tasks.

Mr. Jimmy Sha, CEO, Cooler Master.

“Cooler Master is committed to pushing the frontiers of technology, and the V Platinum V2 is a testament to this pursuit,” said Mr. Jimmy Sha, CEO, Cooler Master. “By integrating noise reduction and thermal management features, we’ve created a PSU that’s not only incredibly efficient but supremely quiet, making it an ideal choice for professionals and enthusiasts seeking the utmost in performance.”

V Platinum V2 key features include:

Ultra-Quiet Mobius Fan : Featuring the cutting-edge Mobius fan, the V Platinum V2 boasts exceptional cooling with minimal noise. Its high-performance oil reflow system and innovative ring blade design set a new standard in quiet operation.

: Featuring the cutting-edge Mobius fan, the V Platinum V2 boasts exceptional cooling with minimal noise. Its high-performance oil reflow system and innovative ring blade design set a new standard in quiet operation. Optimized Thermal Performance : The PSU’s anodic-coated heat sinks ensure lower average component temperatures compared to traditional designs, enhancing durability and extending lifespan.

: The PSU’s anodic-coated heat sinks ensure lower average component temperatures compared to traditional designs, enhancing durability and extending lifespan. ATX 3.0 Support with Durable 12VHPWR Cable : The V Platinum V2 is future-proof with ATX 3.0 support and includes a robust 90-degree 12+4pin (12VHPWR) PCIe 5.0 cable, ensuring lower temperatures, enhanced durability, and improved safety.

: The V Platinum V2 is future-proof with ATX 3.0 support and includes a robust 90-degree 12+4pin (12VHPWR) PCIe 5.0 cable, ensuring lower temperatures, enhanced durability, and improved safety. Interleaved PFC Design : Its advanced interleaved PFC design reduces power loss by minimizing current and cutting down interference, thereby boosting efficiency.

: Its advanced interleaved PFC design reduces power loss by minimizing current and cutting down interference, thereby boosting efficiency. 12-Year Warranty: Emphasizing reliability, the V Platinum V2 comes with a 12-year limited manufacturing warranty, ensuring peace of mind for users.

The V Platinum V2 is not just a power supply unit; it’s a move into the future of high-efficiency, ultra-quiet power solutions. With its features, it’s poised to overhaul the way professionals work and play.

