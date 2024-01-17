Wednesday, January 17, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

Cooler Master Introduces the V Platinum V2 – A New Standard in Power Supply Units

By NCN News Network
0
84
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement --

Cooler Master announced the V Platinum V2 power supply unit (PSU). Designed to cater to high-power applications in fields like machine learning, AI and advanced workstations, the V Platinum V2 sets a new benchmark in PSU performance. Available in three powerful variants – 1100W, 1300W and 1600W – this PSU is not just a powerhouse for the latest gaming needs but a cornerstone for the most demanding computational tasks.

Mr. Jimmy Sha, CEO, Cooler Master.
Mr. Jimmy Sha, CEO, Cooler Master.

“Cooler Master is committed to pushing the frontiers of technology, and the V Platinum V2 is a testament to this pursuit,” said Mr. Jimmy Sha, CEO, Cooler Master. “By integrating noise reduction and thermal management features, we’ve created a PSU that’s not only incredibly efficient but supremely quiet, making it an ideal choice for professionals and enthusiasts seeking the utmost in performance.”

V Platinum V2 key features include:

  • Ultra-Quiet Mobius Fan: Featuring the cutting-edge Mobius fan, the V Platinum V2 boasts exceptional cooling with minimal noise. Its high-performance oil reflow system and innovative ring blade design set a new standard in quiet operation.
  • Optimized Thermal Performance: The PSU’s anodic-coated heat sinks ensure lower average component temperatures compared to traditional designs, enhancing durability and extending lifespan.
  • ATX 3.0 Support with Durable 12VHPWR Cable: The V Platinum V2 is future-proof with ATX 3.0 support and includes a robust 90-degree 12+4pin (12VHPWR) PCIe 5.0 cable, ensuring lower temperatures, enhanced durability, and improved safety.
  • Interleaved PFC Design: Its advanced interleaved PFC design reduces power loss by minimizing current and cutting down interference, thereby boosting efficiency.
  • 12-Year Warranty: Emphasizing reliability, the V Platinum V2 comes with a 12-year limited manufacturing warranty, ensuring peace of mind for users.

The V Platinum V2 is not just a power supply unit; it’s a move into the future of high-efficiency, ultra-quiet power solutions. With its features, it’s poised to overhaul the way professionals work and play.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Cooler Master

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com  roy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429.

Post Views: 97
- Advertisement --
Previous article
Insider threats – staff malicious actions bring risks to cybersecurity in businesses
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)


Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 96252 43429, +91 98113 46846

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative