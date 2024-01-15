Cooler Master Introduces the Ncore 100 Max

- Advertisement - -

Cooler Master has announced the launch of its groundbreaking mini-ITX case, the Ncore 100 Max. This launch marks a pivotal moment in small form factor (SFF) PC case design, blending high performance with a remarkably compact footprint. The Ncore 100 Max is engineered for enthusiasts, gamers and creative professionals who prioritize both space efficiency and performance.

The Ncore 100 Max is more than just a PC case; it’s a paradigm shift in SFF design. The Max is made of an aluminum alloy with a volume of only 15.7 liters, and it integrates a 120x38mm custom AIO liquid cooling system and a V SFX Gold 850 ATX 3.0 PSU. The Max’s width can extend from 155mm to 172mm and accommodate a 3.9-slot GPU, perfect for the latest 40 series cards.

“Cooler Master has always been at the forefront of innovation and, with the Ncore 100 Max, we’re pushing the boundaries of SFF design,” said Mr. Jimmy Sha, CEO, Cooler Master. “Our vision was to create a case that is not only compact, cool, and capable of housing the latest and most powerful components, but also a joy to build in.”

Key features of the Ncore 100 Max are:

Compact Power: The Ncore 100 Max integrates the V SFX Gold 850 ATX 3.0 PSU, delivering top-tier performance in a minimal space. This makes it an ideal choice for desktop warriors who need high power in limited space.

Advanced Cooling Solutions: True to Cooler Master's heritage, the Ncore 100 Max features advanced thermal solutions, including a custom AIO with a 38mm-thick liquid cooling radiator and custom-designed fan ensuring optimal performance even under intense gaming conditions.

Sleek Minimalist Design: The case's anodized aluminum body and extendable width (155mm to 172mm) is a blend of modern elegance and functionality, delivering a clean, modern design that looks as good as it performs.

Room for Today's GPUs: The case's innovative design allows it to house the most massive GPUs, offering a perfect SFF solution for power users, including full compatibility with the 4090 GPU.

The Ncore 100 Max in silver and bronze is now available through Cooler Master’s network of retailers.

