Cooler Master Celebrating 30th Anniversary Launches CMODX

- Advertisement - -

Cooler Master, a global leader in bringing innovative gaming peripherals and computer components to the market, announces the official launch of CMODX (https://www.cmodx.com). Expect to see premium desktop systems, high-value fully modded PC, and other cutting-edge immersive products on this brand-new E-Commerce platform. Kicking this off is Cooler Master’s very first fully integrated System fitted to the 30th Anniversary Edition of the legendary Cosmos Infinity Case and limited to 1000 pieces. The Cosmos Infinity 30th Anniversary Limited Edition system focuses on performance, at the top of the league for hardcore gamers, enthusiasts and creative professionals alike.

The Cosmos Infinity 30th Anniversary limited edition system features up to an Intel Core I9 or AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, up to a 3080ti graphics card, up to 32GB of DDR5-5200 MHz Memory, and 2TB of lightning fast M.2 Gen 4 SSD storage to provide the best experience possible. The system will feature the 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Cosmos Infinity case, the new platinum-rated v1300 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Power Supply, the brand new 120mm 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Mobius fans, and the MasterLiquid PL360 Flux 30th Anniversary Edition. CMODX has also opened the waiting list for their highly anticipated Sneaker X, Shark X, and Mini X.

The system comes in both AMD and Intel variants, as for the price, please get in touch with your local Cooler Master dealership. In selected regions, Cooler Master will release a limited-edition bundle featuring the 30th anniversary Cosmos Infinity case, the MasterLiquid PL360 Flux 30th Anniversary Edition, and the V1300 PLATINUM 30TH ANNIVERSARY PSU. The individual 30th Anniversary Edition components will also be available separately at a later date.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.