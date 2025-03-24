Cooler Master and EliteHubs Unveil Shark X PC – India’s First Look At Luxury Technology Excellence

- Advertisement -

Cooler Master, a global leader in PC components and cooling solutions, in collaboration with EliteHubs, a premier destination for high-performance gaming hardware and peripherals, proudly announces the launch of the Shark X PC. This luxury machine is designed for gamers, content creators, and tech enthusiasts. Engineered specifically keeping the demanding requirements of Indian users in mind, the Shark X PC redefines high-end gaming with its best-in-class performance and an unconventional aerodynamic chassis inspired by nature’s apex predator. The Shark X PC will be available to purchase exclusively at EliteHubs’ website and offline stores.

The Shark X PC is designed to be more than just a gaming rig, it’s a statement of tech brilliance, precision, and artistry. With its futuristic, shark-inspired design, the Shark X PC features aggressive curves, premium materials, and optimized thermal solutions for peak performance. At its core, the EliteHubs Shark X III is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Processor, ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5080 16GB Nvidia Graphics Card, Adata XPG Lancer RGB DDR5 64GB (32×2) 6000MHz RAM, and a KINGSTON NV3 2TB M.2 NVME SSD—delivering raw power for the most demanding gamers and creators.

Priced at INR 6,64,293, the Shark X III leads the lineup, followed by the Shark X II at INR 5,85,741 and the Shark X I at INR 5,33,439, offering high-end performance across tiers.

To celebrate the launch, EliteHubs hosted an exclusive Shark X Gaming Tournament at its flagship Mumbai store on March 23, 2025. This high-stakes 1v1 VALORANT tournament was open to gamers of all skill levels, with the winner taking home exclusive EliteHubs merchandise and goodies. The tournament took place in a visually stunning underwater-themed arena, with the Shark X PC displayed inside a custom-built shark cage, emphasizing its predatory prowess.

Mr. Sanket Naik, South Asia Head, Cooler Master

Speaking on Cooler Master’s collaboration with EliteHubs, Mr. Sanket Naik, South Asia Head, Cooler Master added, “The Shark X PC is a true testament to Cooler Master’s relentless pursuit of innovation. This launch, in partnership with EliteHubs, brings a unique fusion of cutting-edge performance and bold design to the Indian market. EliteHubs has been a key player in delivering top-tier gaming experiences, and their expertise in custom PC builds perfectly complements our vision for high-performance gaming. Together, we are bringing a product that stands out both in power and aesthetics. Built for gamers and enthusiasts, the Shark X delivers not just exceptional performance but also a statement piece that reflects passion and individuality.”

Mr. Jai Desai, CEO, of EliteHubs

Speaking on the launch of the Shark X PC, Mr. Jai Desai, CEO, of EliteHubs said, “At EliteHubs, we have always been at the forefront of delivering high-performance custom PC solutions tailored for gamers, editors, professionals, workstations & more. Our collaboration with Cooler Master on the Shark X PC is a testament to our shared commitment to bringing innovative solutions to India. Cooler Master’s innovation, combined with our expertise in custom PC builds, brings a product that not only excels in power but also makes a bold statement. We are excited to bring this unique experience to the Indian gaming community and redefine what’s possible in high-end PC gaming.”

According to a study by Mordor Intelligence, the Indian gaming hardware market is experiencing significant growth, with revenue projected to reach US$5.96 billion in 2025. This market is expected to demonstrate an annual growth rate (CAGR 2025-2030) of 7.10%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$29.84 billion by 2030.

Specifically, the gaming accessories segment in India is anticipated to reach a projected revenue of US$525.1 million by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a Grand View Research study. Video game digital distribution and storefront giant Steam has also seen a staggering 150% growth in India, according to Kassidy Gerber of the Steam business development team at Valve, shedding light on the sharp growth of PC gaming in India over the years.

These trends underscore the increasing demand for high-performance gaming solutions, making the launch of the Shark X PC both timely and strategically aligned with market dynamics.

The Shark X PC is available exclusively at EliteHubs.

