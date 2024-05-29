Convin Unveils AI Solutions – Real-time Agent and Manager Assist to Redefine Customer Experience in BFSI Industry

- Advertisement -

Convin, Bengaluru-based, leading AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, recently introduced two new customer-centric solutions: Real-time Agent Assist and Manager Assist. Designed for the dynamic environment of BFSI, these tools aim to redefine real-time customer interactions, boost satisfaction, enhance efficiency, maximize revenues, and ensure regulatory compliance.

The BFSI sector faces significant challenges in both sales and support operations. Issues like miscommunication, mis-selling, and non-compliance with regulations can really impact a brand’s reputation. Convin’s Real-time Agent Assist and Manager Assist address these issues with advanced Generative AI technology powered by Convin’s in-house Large Language Model (LLM). Agent Assist offers live support during interactions across calls, emails, and chats, ensuring consistent, exceptional experiences. Manager Assist enables managers to monitor interactions in real-time, optimizing team output, reducing escalations, and improving brand reputation.

Mr. Ashish Santhalia, CEO, Convin.

“Real-time Agent Assist and Manager Assist signify our commitment to revolutionize customer experience in the BFSI sector,” states Mr. Ashish Santhalia, CEO, Convin. “We understand the challenges faced by quality assurance professionals and managers in monitoring customer interactions and providing timely feedback. Convin’s new AI-powered solutions leverage conversation intelligence to optimize team performance to address this industry-wide issue. Our solution equips agents with tools to boost productivity and improve customer experience. Tailored for enterprise contact centers, Convin streamlines operations, marking a significant step forward in redefining customer experience standards.”

Real-time Agent Assist

Convin’s Agent Assist effectively addresses challenges such as miscommunication and mis-selling, ensuring compliance and upholding the brand’s reputation for quality and consistency. When agents face tough customer queries or encounter complex objections, this tool empowers agents with guided scripts, actionable suggestions, live captions, and custom prompts on their screens, providing timely guidance and enhancing the overall interaction.

The Gen-AI-powered Knowledge Base (Ask AI) assists new & old agents with instant access to information from any source, such as an LMS platform(inbuilt), product information, or data stored elsewhere, enabling them to respond promptly and effectively in real-time. By seamlessly incorporating these solutions, Convin’s Agent Assist ensures accuracy, compliance, and reduced miscommunication and lets agents adapt to situations and conversations, fostering trust between customers and the company.

Real-time Agent Assist has already demonstrated remarkable improvements across key metrics, including a 21% increase in sales, a 27% rise in CSAT, and a notable 17% enhancement in collection rates. Additionally, the tool has significantly reduced the average handling time (AHT) by 56 seconds while reducing compliance violations, negative sentiments, and operational costs.

Real-time Manager Assist

Convin’s Real-time Manager Assist offers managers a user-friendly dashboard to monitor agent performance and active calls in real-time. Managers gain insights into ongoing conversations, including live call monitoring and sentiment tracking, to assess customer satisfaction. It also alerts managers when quality standards are violated, allowing them to act promptly.

With multi-language conversation intelligence capabilities, Convin ensures the seamless capture and analysis of conversation data, irrespective of the language employed. The solution seamlessly integrates with Cloud Telephony Systems, CRMs, Team Messaging Platforms, Video Conferencing tools, and other enterprise services to ensure a unified data exchange.

Convin is committed to driving innovation and transforming the landscape of customer interactions and operational efficiency. With a clear vision in mind, the brand aims to capture a 25% market share within the next 18 months, setting the stage for unprecedented growth and industry leadership. The vision is to empower 1 million call center agents with the transformative power of AI, enabling them to learn from their conversations and achieve greater success in closing deals.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Convin

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429