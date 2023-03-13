Convergence India – Curated IoT Expo – showcases breakthrough technologies, innovations under one roof

- Advertisement - -

Convergence India showcases breakthrough technologies, innovations, trends & best practices under one roof with its carefully curated co-located expos – IoT India, Embedded Tech India, Mobile India, Fintech India & Digital Gaming India

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Ms. Chandrika Behl, Managing Director, Exhibitions India Group, discusses the focus of the Convergence India conference the various aspects of it and the other conferences in this year.



Q1) What is the focus of Convergence 2023?

Convergence India is a pioneering and India’s longest-running technology expo. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Convergence India is a special moment. In many ways the expo heralded the telecom revolution in India and has been entwined with the evolving technology revolution, which now reflects the current digital landscape that we are in.

Convergence India is at the forefront of India’s digital revolution, while Smart Cities India is a reflection of India’s emerging modernization and development landscape. Nation building and the convergence of technologies go hand-in-hand, and the expo provides a platform to showcase ‘Brand India’ and focuses on ‘Building a Digital and Smart India.’

The show themes are focused on nation building, and are in line with key Government initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Start-Up India, the Smart Cities Mission, and other associated missions.

Marking 30 glorious years of fostering partnerships between India and the world, the 2023 edition of the expo is a celebration of the digital divide that we have successfully bridged in this country over the decades. It is also an opportunity to showcase to the world India’s growing prowess as a digital powerhouse and its ability to emerge as a clear leader in the times to come.

The expo provides the perfect platform for showcasing revolutionary technologies in the fields of telecom, satcom, broadcast, wired/wireless technologies, 5G & 6G networks, IT solutions such as Cloud, Big Data & Analytics, AI, smart solutions, M2M, Mobile & Accessories, IoT, Embedded tech, Blockchain, FinTech and Digital Gaming – the entire gamut of digital solutions. It is also the foremost venue for startups to engage with the entire ecosystem under one roof.

Convergence India is a comprehensive platform for domestic and overseas players, innovators, technologists and start-ups from across all segments of urban development, mobility, and smart and sustainable technologies to expand business opportunities, and make new alliances.

Q2) How will this year’s show be better and different from last year?

The theme of the 30thConvergence India is “Innovation Driving Sustainability”.

The 30th year sees our biggest expo in terms of number of participants, with over 1,000 participating companies from thirty countries and a gross area of over 35,000 square meters.

The startup hub features India’s technical might from across its burgeoning startup ecosystem, with showcases from various segments, including IoT, Smart Cities Technologies, Buildings & Smart Home Solutions, Security & Surveillance, Cleantech, Solar & Renewable Energy, Smart Transport, Water Tech, Mobile technologies, AR/VR, Software solutions, Big Data, Cloud, Enterprise solutions, Fintech, Embedded Technologies, Digital Learning, and many more. The Pavilion brings to light new innovations each year, promoting the Government of India’s initiative of realizing self-sufficiency with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. There is also a dedicated investor zone that will feature mentorship sessions, workshops, a pitching competition and access to accelerators and incubators.

The high-powered conferences, which create key knowledge transfers, will have 150 speakers, including those from the Union and State governments, industry, think tanks and academia. The expo will be graced by the Ministers and senior dignitaries from the Government of India, along with industry leaders, Smart City CEOs, city planners, Mayors, Ambassadors and stakeholders from India and around the globe. The three-day event is expected to see a footfall of 50,000+ visitors.

The international conference will have concurrent sessions focused on the government’s initiatives to develop India into a ‘Digital’ economy. Discussion areas will include upcoming technologies, such as 5G adoption; the changing face of AI, Blockchain; ChatGPT; cybercrime; the future of Digital Twins and IoT; the next frontier for Digital Gaming and OTT, innovative FinTech business models, etc. The expo will host Country Pavilions from Russia, the United Kingdom, Slovakia and China. Curated B2B meetings will be held during the expo. This value-added service will assist exhibitors to establish new business engagements and create lucrative business opportunities through one-to-one interaction. The expo has received support from the following Ministries & Government campaigns: Digital India, Skill India, Smart Cities Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC).



Q3) What new solutions and technologies do you expect to be on display this year?

The expo will have on display different technologies covering the entire gamut of Digital India during the three-day expo.

IT & Communications: GPON/FTTH products (ONT, OLT), Android/iOS Apps for Wi-Fi Management, FTTx Infra, Unified Communications & Enterprise Telecom Products, 5G xHaul Timing Aware Switch, Network TAPs & Packet Brokers, and 5G Infrastructure – Test & Verification. Satellite IOT Network Communication, iNetVu mobile antennas, VAST systems with one button, motorised and automatic. Android TV, Media Player, Video streaming Solutions, Video Delivery over IP, Headend in the CLOUD, Middleware, Cloud Streaming, Cloud Distribution, and Video Appliances. Set-Top Box, DTH Antenna, Satellite Receiver, Media Storage, CDN, Head End & Cable TV, Cable SMS, ISP AAA Server & CRM Application. Industrial Cellular Router (4G/5G), Industrial Switches, PoE Lan Extenders, Media Converter, IOT Hardware Manufacturer, IOT Gateway, IO Cards and Customised Products, Routers, Gateways, Telecom Monitoring Solutions, and Energy Meters.

Electronic Components, PCB, Electronic Manufacturing Services, Server Motherboard, Desktop Motherboard, Memory products, and Dashcam (DVR). Lending Solutions, Insurance Solutions, Retail Solutions, e-Learning & Immersive Technology, Payment Aggregator, Treasury Management, Spend Management and Corporate Cards Platform, CBS, POS Solutions & Equipment, Risk Assessment and Digital KYC.TWS, Wireless Speaker, Headset, Wireless Headphone, Power Banks, Mobile Battery, USB Cables, Touch Screen, LCD, Connectors, Plugs and Jacks, RF Connectors, Charger Connectors, Neckband Headphones, Mobile Phone Charger, and Wired Earphone. Gaming Application Software’s Keyshot, AR/VR Equipment, Apps & Games, Games Developer, drone, cameras, telescopes & gaming consoles.

Q4) Which seminars, conferences, and interactive sessions have you planned for this year?

Various conferences and interactive sessions at Convergence India will serve as a platform for professionals, digital innovators, business leaders and industry experts to discuss, debate and bounce ideas off a broader group of participants and visitors. Some of the key issues that will be examined during the 3-day conference sessions includes rethinking the role of telecom and Connectivity, using Technology to Power Development, Building and Inclusive Digital Ecosystem, integrating Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Chatbots , digital Disruption in Insurance

