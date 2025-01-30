Continuing to Pioneer Cyber Security Excellence and Shaping the Future – Check Point

- Advertisement -

As a trusted leader in cyber security, Check Point proudly acknowledges its 2024 accolades from leading analysts and research firms. These accolades and recognitions showcase Check Point’s innovation and dedication to protecting the digital world and ensuring digital trust across networks, clouds, and endpoints.

In the third quarter of 2024, Check Point Research (CPR) reported a record-breaking surge in cyber-attacks, with organizations experiencing an average of 1,876 attacks weekly—a significant 75% rise compared to the same period in 2023. This increase emphasizes the escalating complexity and frequency of cyber threats, making it crucial for organizations to implement comprehensive security solutions to safeguard their employees, data, and reputation.



Throughout 2024, Check Point’s security platform and strong market presence were acknowledged in over 25 analyst reports (a 25% increase from 2023), which we believe cements our position as an industry leader. From firewalls to email security and cloud-native defenses, Check Point continues to shape the future of cyber security. Here’s a look at the latest recognitions for our products:



Check Point Quantum to secure the network

The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Firewall Solutions, Q4 2024

GigaOm Radar™ for Enterprise Firewall 2024

GigaOm Radar™ for OT Security 2024

Kuppingercole Leadership Compass for Zero Trust Network Access 2024

Quadrant Knowledge SPARK Matrix™: Network Firewalls 2024

We believe these recognitions showcase Quantum’s position as a trusted choice for enterprises seeking unparalleled firewall and zero-trust capabilities. Furthermore, Check Point achieved top marks in Miercom’s 2024 Next-Generation Firewall Benchmark Report, showcasing its unmatched protection, cutting-edge threat prevention, and exceptional performance capabilities. Check Point was recognized for Harmony Email & Collaboration (HEC):

Frost Radar™ for Cloud Security Posture Management 2024

GigaOm Radar™ for Cloud Workload Security 2024

GigaOm Radar™ for Security Policy as Code 2024

GigaOm Radar™ GigaOm Radar for CNAPP 2024

GigaOm Radar™ for Cloud Network Security 2024

GigaOm Radar™ Software Supply Chain Security 2024

GigaOm Radar™ for Container Security 2024

GigaOm Radar™ for Application & API Security 2024 Kuppingercole Leadership Compass for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms 2024 Kuppingercole Leadership Compass for Cloud Security Posture Management 2024



With CloudGuard’s end-to-end cloud protection, Check Point reaffirms its role as a frontrunner in safeguarding dynamic cloud environments.

Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security Platforms

The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Threat Defense, Q3 2024

Frost Radar™ for Email Security 2024

GigaOm Radar™ for Anti-Phishing 2024

GigaOm Radar™ for Ransomware Prevention 2024

Quadrant Knowledge: SPARK Matrix™: Mobile Threat Management 2024

Harmony delivers seamless protection for remote and hybrid workforces, maintaining Check Point’s leadership in user-centric security.

Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services

Frost Radar™ for Managed Detection and Response 2024

Frost Radar™ for XDR Extended Detection and Response 2024

Check Point Infinity keeps advancing extended cyber security capabilities through the integration of intelligence-driven threat detection and prevention. Besides receiving high praise from analysts, Check Point achieved a perfect 100% detection rate in the 2024 MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations for its Infinity XDR/XPR solution. Moreover, it earned the top spot as the #1 Zero Trust Platform in Miercom’s most recent Zero Trust Platform Assessment for its Infinity Platform.

Channel Partners – Strengthening the Ecosystem

Canalys Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix 2024

Canalys APAC Titans Channel Leadership Matrix 2024

By empowering our partners, Check Point ensures its world-class security solutions are accessible globally.

For us, these recognitions underscore Check Point’s commitment and leadership in the cyber security industry. As the digital threat landscape transforms, Check Point is steadfast in offering unparalleled protection for enterprises worldwide.

