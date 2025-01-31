Constellation Perseus Group Launches Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, India as DarkMatter India Technologies

- Advertisement -

Constellation Perseus a global leader in vertical market software with over 1000 companies worldwide in its portfolio, has announced the launch of its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, India As DarkMatter India Technologies. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to global innovation and talent development, to strengthen its growing client base across the world. The Hyderabad GCC will serve as a hub for advanced technology development, research, and customer support, further developing Dark Matter Technologies’ global footprint. The center will focus on key areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. The launch event was graced by Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu Garu, Hon’ble Minister of IT, Govt. of Telangana.

The company has made a significant investment in building a new office for infrastructure, research, and development over the next few years, with a focus on expanding its talent base in India. The Hyderabad GCC has reached to 750 employees during past year and plans to triple itself in next couple of years across various domains, including software engineering, data science, and cybersecurity, with a goal to build a world-class team in India to help drive innovation.

Mr. Scott Smith, President, Constellation Software, Perseus

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Scott Smith, President, Constellation Software, Perseus said, “India is a key market for us, and Hyderabad, with its thriving tech ecosystem and deep talent pool, presents the ideal location for our Global Capability Center. This expansion reflects our commitment to investing in innovation and building a world-class workforce to drive the future of technology. By tapping into India’s exceptional growth trajectory and leveraging its dynamic innovation ecosystem, we aim to drive greater value for our customers and enhance our technological capabilities. We also plan to acquire and invest technology in India”

Telangana’s GCC growth has surged, with over 355 centers generating $10 billion in revenue and employing 3,00,000 skilled professionals. Hyderabad’s appeal as a business hub has positioned it as a key destination for innovation. India hosts 1,800 GCCs, projected to reach 2,500 in 3-4 years, yet 75% of the Fortune 500 market remains untapped. Telangana has a significant opportunity to lead, especially in the BFSI sector, leveraging its strong talent pool and cutting-edge financial engineering infrastructure.

Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu Garu, Honourable Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, Industries, and Commerce, Government of Telangana

Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu Garu, Honourable Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, Industries, and Commerce, Government of Telangana, also spoke at the launch of the GCC, emphasizing Hyderabad’s growing stature as a global technology hub. He stated, “Hyderabad is already home to five of the world’s top BFSI Global Capability Centers, with industry giants like Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs driving innovation from here. With the recent signing of an MoU with UBS and the addition of Constellation’s Perseus Group Dark Matter, Telangana continues to lead as a global hub for BFSI innovation. We rank second in India for BFSI talent, with over 5 lakh active skilled professionals, we are also adding 1 lakh more skilled professionals each year. Through initiatives like the Young India Skills University and the BFSI Consortium, we are building the workforce of tomorrow. Through the BFSI Consortium, we aim to skill and recruit 1 lakh professionals across various BFSI domains, ensuring we meet the evolving demands of the sector. This new centre only strengthens our foundation, positioning Hyderabad as the most value-driven location for business expansion and talent.”

Mr. Ravi Varma, President & Managing Director, Dark Matter India Technologies

Under the leadership of Mr. Ravi Varma, a seasoned industry expert with extensive experience in the technology industry, Dark Matter Technologies in India plans to fortify its presence and further enhance the company’s global objective of making change through innovation. “We are excited to launch our centre in Hyderabad, a city that has become a hub for top technology talent,” said Mr. Ravi Varma, President & Managing Director, Dark Matter India Technologies. “The GCC will house a dedicated Product Engineering team, driving innovation and enhancing the company’s suite of technology solutions. The centre will allow us to scale our operations and better serve our clients with high-quality and innovative solutions, while also creating significant employment opportunities in the region.”

Dark Matter Technologies began its journey in India in 2024 with a strategic acquisition, rapidly growing its workforce to approximately 750 employees. The company plans to expand its Indian workforce to triple its employee count in the coming years, further solidifying its presence in the region. Dark Matter Technologies’ GCC is set to fulfil the needs of more than 1000 companies all over the US, Canada, Africa and Australia.

Dark Matter Technologies is part of the Constellation Perseus Operating Group, a portfolio of vertical market software (VMS) companies under Constellation Software Inc. (CSI). CSI is a global provider of market leading software and services, focused on acquiring, managing, and building software businesses. Through CSI’s strategic backing, Dark Matter Technologies is rapidly growing its foothold in the mortgage banking industry and orbit with the leading providers by applying innovative AI powered loan origination technology solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Constellation Perseus

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 145