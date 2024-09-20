Consistent Unveils New Velocity WiFi Router, Revolutionizing Connectivity for the Modern Home and Office

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems better known as Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT brands, proudly presents the Consistent Velocity WiFi Router, engineered to keep up with today’s high-speed digital demands. With cutting-edge technology, it delivers blazing-fast, uninterrupted internet for both homes and businesses. Whether it’s streaming, gaming, or managing multiple devices, this versatile router ensures seamless connectivity. Experience next-level performance with enhanced security features, perfect for the modern digital lifestyle. Stay ahead with Consistent Velocity – your gateway to a powerful and reliable internet experience!

The Velocity WiFi Router operates on 2.4 GHz band, ensuring stable and high-speed internet access for up to 32 users simultaneously. It supports IPTV and 4K TV, delivering smooth streaming and high-definition entertainment. With multiple operating modes, including Router, Access Point, and Range Extender, it adapts to various network requirements, making it an ideal choice for diverse environments.

The router boasts an extensive range, enhanced by beamforming technology and a 5dB triple antenna setup, ensuring strong and consistent signals across large areas. Its plug-and-play functionality allows for easy setup and use, while the inclusion of 5G SIM support and all GSM network connectivity offers unmatched flexibility for users on the go.

Powering the router is a 12V 1Amp DC adapter, complemented by a high-grade 1-meter patch cord for optimal performance. Whether for work or play, the Consistent Velocity WiFi Router ensures reliable, high-speed internet access, redefining the standards of wireless connectivity.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED

Talking about the new Velocity WiFi router, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED said, “We’re excited to introduce the Consistent Velocity WiFi Router, a product that truly reflects our dedication to delivering top-tier performance and reliable connectivity. In an era where fast, seamless internet is essential, this router is built to meet the evolving demands of our hyper-connected world. With its advanced features and versatile functionality, it ensures our customers experience uninterrupted, effortless connectivity. Through this launch, we’re setting new standards in wireless networking, empowering homes and businesses with cutting-edge technology that drives productivity and enhances digital experiences.”

Availability and Pricing

Consistent new Velocity WiFi Router is available across the length & breadth of the country through Consistent branches priced at INR 4999.

