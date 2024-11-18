Consistent Unveils New Gaming Cabinets – Vector 2006 and Legendor 2007

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems better known as Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT & Surveillance brands proudly announces the launch of its latest gaming cabinets, Vector 2006 and Legendor 2007. Designed to cater to the needs of today’s avid gamers, these state-of-the-art cabinets offer a harmonious blend of sleek design, efficient cooling, and robust specifications. Both models promise to elevate gaming setups with superior performance and style.

Vector 2006 Gaming Cabinet: Compact Powerhouse for ATX, Micro ATX, and Mini ATX Builds

Priced at an affordable INR 6,550, Vector 2006 gaming cabinet is tailored for those who want high performance in a compact, stylish design. This cabinet supports multiple motherboard form factors, including ATX, Micro ATX, and Mini ATX, along with ATX 12V, PS/2 power supply units. With a thoughtfully designed I/O port setup featuring USB 3.01, USB1.12, and HD Audio, Vector 2006 ensures quick and seamless connectivity.

The cooling system includes front 120mm fans (3 fans pre-installed) or optional 140mm fans, complemented by two additional 120mm fans at the top and a single rear 120mm fan. This cabinet also supports water cooling configurations, making it a great choice for intense gaming sessions. Its spacious interior allows for a GPU clearance of up to 315mm and CPU clearance of 160mm, perfect for high-performance components. The durable SPCC+ black coating chassis offers a sleek yet resilient build with a product size of 357*205*448mm and net weight of just 3.27 kg.

Legendor 2007 Gaming Cabinet: The Ultimate Choice for MATX Builds

For gamers seeking the pinnacle of style and functionality, the Legendor 2007 cabinet stands out with its advanced cooling options and versatile build features. Priced at INR 11,550, this cabinet is designed for MATX motherboards and comes in stylish black and white variants. Equipped with an extensive array of cooling options – including two 12cm ARGB fans on the motherboard plate and an additional 12cm ARGB rear fan, it can accommodate a variety of configurations for optimal thermal performance. The Legendor 2007 supports both air and water cooling, offering options for front 360mm/280mm radiators, top 240mm radiators, and rear 120mm radiators, ideal for keeping even the most powerful hardware cool.

With an impressive GPU clearance of up to 425mm and CPU clearance of 160mm, the Legendor 2007 can host high-end components effortlessly. Its durable chassis, crafted from 0.7mm coated steel and tempered glass panels on the front and left side make it both a stylish and resilient addition to any gaming setup. The cabinet’s spacious layout with product dimensions of 460*185*370mm and a weight of 6.1 kg makes it a powerful contender for serious gamers.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems

“The launch of Vector 2006 and Legendor 2007 signifies Consistent’s dedication to delivering premium gaming solutions to the Indian market. With both models available, gamers can now experience advanced cooling technology, ample space, and superior design – all at a compelling price point,” said Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems.

Both gaming cabinets are available for purchase through Consistent’s official website and authorized retail partners across India.

