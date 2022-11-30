Wednesday, November 30, 2022
CONSISTENT to Showcase its Products at IFSEC India in New Delhi on Dec 1-2-3, 2022

CONSISTENT, the leading provider of IT hardware products, Security & Surveillance products, Print consumables products, and Electronics & Home entertainment products in India, will display its prdoucts at  IFSEC India, South Asia’s Largest Security Expo & Conference. At the Expo, the company will showcase its Security and Surveillance portfolio along withLED Monitor and LED TV etc.These products combine years of networking from leading experts in the professional market with unmatched ease of use, reliability, and cost savings with huge benefits.

Date – December 1 – 3, 2022 (11:00 AM to 4:00 PM).

Venue – Booth No. H41, Hall 5, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, 110001

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com  roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.

