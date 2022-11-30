CONSISTENT to Showcase its Products at IFSEC India in New Delhi on Dec 1-2-3, 2022

- Advertisement - -

CONSISTENT, the leading provider of IT hardware products, Security & Surveillance products, Print consumables products, and Electronics & Home entertainment products in India, will display its prdoucts at IFSEC India, South Asia’s Largest Security Expo & Conference. At the Expo, the company will showcase its Security and Surveillance portfolio along withLED Monitor and LED TV etc.These products combine years of networking from leading experts in the professional market with unmatched ease of use, reliability, and cost savings with huge benefits.

Date – December 1 – 3, 2022 (11:00 AM to 4:00 PM).

Venue – Booth No. H41, Hall 5, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, 110001

