Consistent Surveillance Meet 2024 Brings Together Industry Leaders and Dealers for a Successful Event in Greater Noida

Consistent Infosystems better known as Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT brands successfully hosted Consistent Surveillance Meet 2024 at Garg Residence, Surajpur, Greater Noida. This event marked another milestone in Consistent’s journey to strengthen relationships with its partners and showcase its latest innovations in surveillance technology.

With over 120 dealers and installers attending, the event witnessed strong participation and positive engagement from key stakeholders in the industry. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with Consistent’s top management, who delivered insightful presentations about the brand’s latest advancements and future plans.

The leadership team at Consistent, including Yogesh Agrawal (Managing Director), Chandan Kumar (Vice President of Sales), Ritesh Das (Marketing Manager), Pradeep Singh (Sales Head), Kuldeep Singh (Sales Head), and Devashish (Product Manager), played a key role in ensuring the event’s success. Their presentations provided the audience with a comprehensive understanding of Consistent’s growth strategy, cutting-edge surveillance products, and the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

The highlight of the event was the Reward and Recognition ceremony, which celebrated the dedication and contributions of Consistent’s dealer and installer community. The enthusiasm of the participants was palpable, and the informative open house session, led by the respective Business Unit heads, provided valuable insights and addressed important clarifications, leaving attendees more informed and motivated.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, Consistent Infosystems

“We are incredibly grateful to our local partners for their unconditional support, which played a vital role in making this event a resounding success,” said Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, Consistent Infosystems. “The feedback we’ve received from the participants has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re eager to replicate this event in other cities soon.”

With the Consistent Surveillance Meet 2024, the company reaffirmed its leadership in the surveillance space and strengthened its partnership with the dealer and installer community. As Consistent continues its journey of growth and innovation, the company remains committed to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and nurturing long-term relationships with its partners.

