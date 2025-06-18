Consistent Supports Rising Talent Aryan Kumar with Nafratein Movie Partnership

- Advertisement -

Consistent one of India’s fastest-growing brands in IT hardware, peripherals, surveillance, and technology solutions, proudly announces its association with the upcoming film “NAFRATEIN” as its Official Performance Partner. The company is extending its support to Aryan Kumar, a promising newcomer making his debut in the movie — reflecting Consistent ongoing belief in empowering fresh talent and new stories.

Consistent collaborate with “NAFRATEIN” is a way for the brand to celebrate creativity and enable new voices to be heard. Just as Consistent strives to bring forward innovative and reliable technology for its customers, it also stands by those who are making their first mark in cinema.

As a special promotion, Consistent running a campaign on B2C Contest for Consumer Winner will get two free movie ticket, allowing them to watch Aryan Kumar’s debut on the big screen. This promotion is available in select cities, including Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, and Siliguri.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD, Consistent Infosystems

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent said, “At Consistent, we believe in offering strong support to new talent — whether it’s in technology or cinema. Aryan Kumar’s debut is a moment worth cheering, and we’re proud to be a small part of his first step into the film industry. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours.”

Consistent’s support for Nafratein highlights its ongoing efforts to connect with its customers in a more meaningful way and contribute to growing talent across the country — reflecting its own spirit of innovation, opportunity, and encouragement for the future.

