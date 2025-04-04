Consistent Successfully Conducts Its First Online Product Launch Event

- Advertisement -

Consistent also known as Consistent Infosystems, a leading name in IT Hardware, Print Consumables, Storage, Security, Surveillance and Gaming Segments, has successfully conducted its first-ever online product launch event, unveiling a range of innovative new products. The virtual event showcased New Gaming Cabinets and CCTV Camera’s.

The online launch event saw enthusiastic participation from industry Top IT Distributers, highlighting Consistent’s newly introduced products include advanced surveillance solutions, high-performance networking devices and gaming cabinets, all designed to enhance efficiency and connectivity in today’s digital world.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD, Consistent Infosystems

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of Consistent Infosystems stated, “This online product launch marks a significant milestone for us. As technology evolves, we believe in staying ahead of the curve by bringing our latest innovations directly to our customers. Hosting this event virtually allowed us to connect with a wider audience and demonstrate our commitment to technological excellence.”

The event also witnesses the launching of 2 new dynamic Sales Scheme to empower its partners and accelerate growth in the market. The Referral Distribution Scheme is designed to incentivize existing distributors by rewarding them for onboarding new partners, strengthening Consistent’s distribution network. Meanwhile, the Special Secondary Scheme – “AAJ Ka RAJA” is tailored to drive secondary sales, offering lucrative benefits to retailers and channel partners who achieve high sales volumes. These strategic initiatives reflect Consistent’s commitment to fostering a thriving business ecosystem and reinforcing its position as a market leader.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 145