Consistent Successfully Conducted Surveillance Technical Meet 2025 across Uttar Pradesh Engaging Over 4500+ Surveillance Professionals

Consistent, also known as Consistent Infosystems, a leading name in IT Hardware, Print Consumables, Storage, Security Surveillance, and Gaming segments, successfully organized the Surveillance Technical Meet 2025 across three key cities in Uttar Pradesh — Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Jhansi.

The multi-city event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 300+ leading dealers, distributors, system integrators, and surveillance professionals, making it one of the most impactful technical engagements in the region’s surveillance domain.

The event was strategically designed to create strong brand awareness among regional partners while showcasing Consistent’s latest innovations in surveillance technology, including its new IP Series Cameras, Smart Camera, Linkage dual lens Camera, 4G Dual Lens solar Camera, Wi-Fi 6 Router, POE Switch, 16 Channel CCTV SMPS with Single Output, DVR/NVR solutions, and a robust range of Surveillance Accessories that reflect the company’s focus on performance, durability, and affordability.

Representing Consistent Infosystems at the event were:

Mr. Ritesh Das , Marketing Manager

, Marketing Manager Mr. Pawan Kumar Singh , Product Head

, Product Head Mr. Deovrat Singh, RSM UP

A major highlight of the event was the detailed technical product briefing sessions where participants received in-depth knowledge about the specifications, installation practices, and operational advantages of Consistent’s surveillance portfolio. Live demos, interactive technical walkthroughs, and open-floor Q&A sessions empowered partners to gain firsthand experience and insights into the new product line.

Further strengthening its commitment to partner skill development, Consistent announced the launch of its “Learn & Earn” project exclusively for CCTV Installers. This initiative will provide comprehensive training on product features, technical details, and installation techniques. Upon successful completion of the training, installers will be awarded an Authorized Installer Certificate, opening new opportunities for growth and enhanced credibility in the market.

To encourage and celebrate its partners, Consistent also organized a Rewards and Recognition (R&R) program during the meet. Top-performing dealers and system integrators were felicitated for their outstanding contribution to Consistent’s growth journey, motivating the channel ecosystem to aim for greater success.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD, Consistent Infosystems

Speaking on the success of the event, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “We are overwhelmed by the response from our channel partners and surveillance professionals across Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Jhansi. These technical meets are more than just product showcases — they are knowledge hubs where we equip our partners with the tools, skills, and confidence to succeed in a competitive surveillance market. Consistent is not just selling products; we are building a trusted ecosystem across India.”

The event concluded with exclusive partner offers, one-on-one business discussions, and a renewed commitment from Consistent to continue expanding its footprint in North India through innovation, collaboration, technical empowerment, and quality support.

