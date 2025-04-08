Consistent Strengthens Team Bonding with Exciting Employee Cricket Tournament

- Advertisement -

Consistent also known as Consistent Infosystems, a leading name in IT hardware, Print Consumable, Storage Security Surveillance and Gaming Segments, recently organized an exhilarating cricket tournament for employees to motivate and create team bonding bringing together teams from Sales Hitter, RMA Defender, Accounts Closer, and Logistics Ender. The friendly yet competitive event aimed to foster team spirit, camaraderie, and a healthy work-life balance among its workforce.

The much-anticipated Day and Night Tournament was held at SPV Sports, Khan Market saw enthusiastic participation from employees, who displayed remarkable sportsmanship and teamwork on the field. The event served as a platform for employees to unwind, engage in physical activity, and strengthen their interdepartmental relationships in a fun and relaxed setting.

Mr. Ritesh Das, Marketing Manager, Consistent Infosystems

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Ritesh Das, Marketing Manager, Consistent Infosystems said, “At Consistent, we believe that a motivated and well-connected team is the backbone of success. This cricket tournament was not just about the game; it was about building stronger relationships, encouraging teamwork, and celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship. We are proud to see our employees come together with such enthusiasm.”

The Tournament was filled with thrilling moments, with each department showcasing their cricketing skills, strategic game play, and unwavering team support. Spectators, including other employees and senior management, cheered for their respective teams, adding to the excitement and energy of the game.

After an action-packed competition, Account Team emerged as the winner and was awarded a trophy for their outstanding performances.

Consistent Infosystems continues to prioritize employee engagement and well-being by fostering a positive work environment through various initiatives and team-building activities. The company remains committed to promoting a culture of collaboration, enthusiasm, and excellence both inside and outside the workplace.

