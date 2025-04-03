Consistent Products Now Available on Government e-Marketplace (GeM)

- Advertisement -

Consistent also known as Consistent Infosystems, a leading name in IT hardware, Print Consumable, Storage Security Surveillance and Gaming Segments, is proud to announce that its wide range of innovative products is now available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), India’s premier public procurement portal. This strategic move reinforces Consistent Infosystems’ commitment to providing high-quality, Made-in-India technology solutions to government entities, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and other registered buyers on the platform.

GeM, a 100% government-owned and managed national procurement portal, plays a pivotal role in enhancing transparency, efficiency, and ease of doing business in public procurement. By making its products available on GeM, Consistent Infosystems supports the Indian government’s Digital India and Make in India initiatives while ensuring seamless access to its state-of-the-art technology solutions for various government departments and agencies.

With a robust portfolio of IT hardware, networking equipment, surveillance products, and power solutions, Consistent Infosystems is poised to cater to the evolving needs of government organizations. The company’s presence on GeM enables government buyers to procure cutting-edge technology solutions with ease, ensuring reliability, affordability, and compliance with stringent quality standards.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD, Consistent Infosystems

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD, Consistent Infosystems, commented on this milestone, stating, “Our inclusion on GeM is a testament to our commitment to supporting the Indian government’s vision of a digitally empowered nation. By making our products easily accessible to government bodies, we aim to contribute to the modernization of public sector infrastructure with high-quality, cost-effective solutions that drive efficiency and productivity.” Consistent Infosystems continues to drive innovation and excellence in the IT and surveillance industry, empowering organizations with best-in-class solutions tailored to meet their operational requirements. With its presence on GeM, the company is well-positioned to enhance its engagement with government institutions and contribute to India’s technological advancement.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

