Consistent Launches Wireless Bridge with 1Km Range for Reliable, Hassle-Free Connectivity

Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT and consumer electronics brands, has announced the launch of its latest networking innovation – the Consistent Wireless Bridge. With a transmission range of up to 1 kilometre, this advanced device is built to provide reliable, high-speed connectivity for homes, offices, and enterprises, bridging the gap where traditional Wi-Fi falls short.

The new Wireless Bridge combines powerful performance with ease of use. Weighing 760 grams, it features a compact build with length of 268mm, breadth of 75mm, and height of 177mm, making it easy to install and suitable for different setups. Operating on the 2.4GHz frequency band, the device ensures stable connections even over extended distances. It supports Point-to-Point (P2P) transmission, making it especially effective for connecting two locations seamlessly without the need for extensive cabling. With support for Router, Bridge, and Access Point modes, users can easily adapt it to varied networking requirements. The PoE-powered design further simplifies installation, while its web and app-based remote management capabilities allow users to monitor and control their networks from anywhere with ease.

Mr. Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems

Talking on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems said, “Connectivity has become a cornerstone of productivity and everyday life. At Consistent, we believe in designing products that not only meet the technical needs of our customers but also make technology easy to adopt and use. The new Wireless Bridge reflects this commitment, offering long-range performance, flexible deployment, and simple management. We are confident it will serve as a reliable solution for customers looking to extend their connectivity seamlessly.”

Pricing and Availability

The Consistent Wireless Bridge (1Km Range) is priced at INR 11,199 (MRP) and comes with a one-year warranty. Customers can purchase it through shop.consistent.in, Amazon and Consistent’s wide network of authorized distributors and retail partners across India.

