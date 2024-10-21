Monday, October 21, 2024
Hot News

Consistent Launches New Nigh Hawk IP Outdoor Surveillance Camera Series – Bullet and Dome Variants

By NCN News Network
0
101
Consistent Infosystems better known as Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT brands proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation in security technology—Consistent Nigh Hawk IP Outdoor Surveillance Cameras. Available in two sleek variants—Bullet and Dome, this cutting-edge solution is designed to meet the increasing demand for high-quality, reliable surveillance in both residential and commercial spaces.

With advanced features like 3D Noise Reduction, HD Video Output, and a powerful 3.6mm (5MP) High-Quality Fixed Lens, the Consistent Nigh Hawk IP cameras are engineered for top-tier performance, ensuring crystal-clear footage in any environment.

Key Features of the Consistent Nigh Hawk IP Cameras:

  • 3D Noise Reduction: Say goodbye to grainy footage. The advanced noise reduction technology provides clear, sharp images, even in low-light conditions, ensuring nothing escapes your surveillance system.
  • Multiple Angle Adjustable: Flexibility in installation is key. The adjustable angle feature allows users to customize the camera’s positioning to capture the exact area of interest.
  • HD Video Output: Offering true high-definition video output, the Nigh Hawk IP series delivers superior video quality, ensuring detailed, high-resolution footage at all times.
  • 3.6mm (5MP) Fixed Lens: Equipped with a high-quality lens, the camera captures wide-angle footage with remarkable precision and clarity, ensuring comprehensive surveillance coverage.
  • POE Built-In Power (12V/1A): Power-over-Ethernet capability allows for seamless integration, simplifying the installation process by combining power and data through a single cable.
  • Color Distance of Up to 20 Meters: The camera’s superior color capture ensures vivid video at distances of up to 20 meters, making it ideal for monitoring large outdoor areas.
  • Support for ONVIF and Third-Party Protocols (RTSP & RTMP): Compatibility with ONVIF standards and third-party protocols makes integration with existing surveillance setups hassle-free.
Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems.
“We are thrilled to introduce the Consistent Nigh Hawk IP Surveillance Camera series, offering robust security features combined with ease of use. With a focus on affordability and reliability, these cameras are ideal for safeguarding homes, offices, and commercial establishments,” said Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems.

Pricing & Availability

  • Bullet Camera (MRP: INR 4,999)
  • Dome Camera (MRP: INR 3,999)

Both variants are available for purchase through Consistent’s official website and authorized retail partners across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

