Consistent launches New High Resolution 21Inch LED Monitor – ‘CTM 2100’ in the Market

- Advertisement - -

Consistent Infosystems has announced the launch of its Full High Resolution LED Monitor – “CTM 2100”which comes with 3 years of warranty. The new display feature enhanced picture quality for crisp and sharp images apart from in-built stereo speakers for incredibly clear audio performance. Additionally, VGA and HDMI inputs are compatible with all known operating systems (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.) making them perfect displays for every use — be it desktops, laptops, servers, gaming rigs, and more.

The CTM 2100is one of the best LED monitor under 15000 for PC available in the market. Featuring a bezel-less front in a slim and lightweight design for a competitive edge, the monitor is available in 21 Inch variant to suit every purpose. The ultra-sharp LED-backlit display can produce stunning images in Full HD 1080p (1920*1080 pixels) resolutions with crisp and sharp image quality.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED

Talking about the new product launch, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED said, “We at Consistent always try to bring the best of class products for our customers with the amalgamation of latest technologies. With this launch we are expanding our monitor portfolio with updated and advanced features to provide our customers with exceptional user experience”

Adding to the striking display quality are its twin 2x2W stereo speakers for a complete work and entertainment experience. Compatible with all known operating systems (Windows, macOS, Linux, etc.) and complete with VGA and HDMI inputs, the Consistent CTM monitor can convert your desktop into a high-definition entertainment hub for movies and gaming. All this is available in a slim and lightweight package that consumes less than 21 Watts of power, weighs just 2.45 kg and comes with a 3-year warranty period which is more than any other brand offered on their LED Monitors available in the market.

Recently, the brand also launched ‘CTM 2200’ and ‘CTM 2400’its two new Ultra-Slim Full HD LED monitors in 22-inch and 24-inch variants at Convergence India and received a massive response from the customers priced at INR 9,999 and INR 12,999 respectively.

Pricing and Availability: Consistent’s new CTM 2100 Ultra-Slim 21inchLED monitor price in the market is INR 8,999 including a 3-year warranty. The monitor stock is available in all branches with 4.5 Lakh units already sold.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.