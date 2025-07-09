Consistent Launches New 600 Mbps Wi-Fi Mini USB Adapter for Everyday Connectivity Needs

- Advertisement -

Consistent, one of India’s growing names in IT hardware and electronics, has introduced its latest 600 Mbps Wi-Fi Mini USB Adapter, a compact plug-and-play device designed to make internet access more convenient and reliable — especially for users working on older desktops or constantly on the move.

With a clean USB-style design and USB v2.0 interface, the adapter is easy to use and supports wireless speeds of up to 600 Mbps. Whether it’s video calls, streaming, or everyday browsing, this small tool helps users stay connected without needing extra wiring or setup.

The product is especially useful for those who travel frequently, live in areas with patchy internet coverage, or use systems without built-in Wi-Fi support. Once plugged in, the adapter also allows access to Hotspot Mode, enabling the user’s PC to act as a Wi-Fi hotspot when needed — adding more value for multi-device connectivity.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD, Consistent Infosystems

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, said on the launch, “A lot of users still face issues with internet access on legacy systems or while working remotely. We built this product to offer them a simple, reliable option. It’s compact, easy to carry, and works without hassle — something we believe will come in handy in many situations.”

Pricing and Availability

The Consistent 600 Mbps Wi-Fi Mini USB Adapter is priced at ₹1,999 and comes with a 1-year warranty. It is available for purchase on shop.consistent.in, Amazon, and through Consistent’s nationwide network of distributors and authorized retailers.

With this new launch, Consistent continues to add practical tools to its product line-up, focusing on what users really need — dependable tech that works without getting in the way.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

