Consistent Launches Metro Station Branding Campaign at Nehru Place Metro Station

Consistent Infosystems better known as Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT & Surveillance brands, has taken a significant step towards reinforcing its brand presence by initiating a Metro Station Branding Campaign at Nehru Place Metro Station. With Display Boards strategically placed to withdraw people’s attention; this campaign is set to capture the attention of millions of daily commuters and gain great brand recall value.

The initiative aligns with Consistent’s vision to expand its reach and strengthen its connection with urban consumers in India. As one of INDIA’s busiest IT hubs, Nehru Place Metro Station serves as a prime location to showcase Consistent’s commitment to innovation and quality in IT hardware and surveillance products to millions of potential consumers. This will further help in gaining brand visibility in the longer run.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED

Speaking on the campaign’s launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems shared, “We are thrilled to launch this Metro Station Branding Campaign at Nehru Place, a hub synonymous with technology and business excellence. This initiative reflects our dedication to staying connected with our consumers partners and reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the IT and surveillance space. We believe this visibility will bolster our brand recall and enable us to reach a wider audience.”

The campaign is expected to generate significant traction, reinforcing Consistent’s reputation as a leader in delivering innovative IT solutions. By leveraging high-traffic transit hubs like Nehru Place Metro Station, Consistent is setting the stage for increased consumer engagement and brand awareness.

Mr. Ritesh Das, Marketing Manager, Consistent Infosystems added, “The Nehru Place Metro Station campaign is a pivotal part of our branding strategy for 2025. With impactful Display Boards in Footfall areas, we aim to amplify our visibility among tech enthusiasts, business professionals, and everyday commuters Partners. This campaign highlights our commitment to making Consistent a household name in the industry.”

Recently, Consistent opened up its First Exclusive Store in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. These brand enhancement developments marks a significant milestone for Consistent Infosystems as it is positioning itself one of the pioneer brand in Indian IT & Surveillance hardware industry.

