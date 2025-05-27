Consistent Launches Made in Bharat Universal Adapter Series

- Advertisement -

Consistent, a leading provider of IT hardware, surveillance, and electronics solutions in India, has introduced its latest Universal Adapter series under the ‘Made in Bharat’ initiative. Locally manufactured with a strong emphasis on safety and performance, these adapters are designed to power essential electronic and surveillance equipment, including DVRs, NVRs, security cameras, and routers.

The series includes three efficient variants—2 AMP, 3 AMP, and 5 AMP—engineered to support a wide range of power requirements. The 5 AMP converter plug is ideal for slightly higher load applications, while the 2 AMP and 3 AMP models are perfectly suited for everyday low-power devices, ensuring consistent and reliable operation across home and commercial setups.

In a world where seamless connectivity and round-the-clock surveillance are essential, Consistent’s Universal Adapters deliver a dependable and clutter-free power solution. These adapters are compact and portable, with a durable exterior and sleek form factors as seen in the attached product images. Designed for easy integration into tech environments, their round conversion plug design ensures broad compatibility with standard Indian sockets and various device types.

Built-in short circuit protection, over voltage protection, over current protection, and over temperature protection offer advanced safety, keeping both your devices and your infrastructure protected from power-related risks. Whether you’re setting up a CCTV system, maintaining a network hub, or installing a wireless router, these adapters are engineered for continuous, hassle-free use.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD, Consistent Infosystems

“At Consistent Infosystems, our focus has always been on empowering our customers with high-quality and reliable technology solutions that are locally made and globally competitive. The launch of our Universal Adapter series reflects our dedication to innovation, safety, and the ‘Made in Bharat’ vision. These products are engineered to meet the power needs of modern digital environments while upholding the highest standards of quality and performance,” said Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems.

This launch further solidifies Consistent Infosystems’ commitment to producing high-quality, Made in India technology while contributing to the country’s vision of self-reliance. With the Universal Adapter series, the brand combines efficiency, reliability, and design to meet the evolving needs of today’s connected environments.

Pricing and Availability

The Consistent 2 AMP, 3 AMP, and 5 AMP adaptors are available at a price point of NR 799, INR 899 and INR 1099 respectively. The products can now be purchased through the company’s extensive network of partners and authorized dealers across India.

