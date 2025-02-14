Consistent Launches First Service Center in Nepal to Enhance Customer Experience

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems, better known as Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT Perpherials, Storage, Print Consumable & Surveillance brands proudly announces the opening of its first service center in Nepal. Located in New Road, Kathmandu, this milestone marks a significant step in Consistent’s global expansion and reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering seamless after-sales support to its growing customer base in Nepal.

The Consistent Nepal Service Center is designed to provide best-in-class technical support, product servicing, and customer assistance across Consistent’s wide range of offerings, including surveillance solutions, networking products, storage devices, and IT peripherals. With the launch of this dedicated service hub, Consistent is set to enhance customer satisfaction and brand trust in the country.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems stated, “The inauguration of our first service center in Nepal is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing top-tier customer support in every market we enter. Nepal is a strategic market for us, and this launch not only strengthens our presence but also ensures that our customers here receive prompt and efficient service. As we continue our expansion, we remain dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable solutions globally.”

The Consistent First Service Center Launch in Nepal underscores the company’s vision of expanding its footprint beyond India and catering to emerging international markets. This initiative aligns with Consistent’s long-term strategy of enhancing accessibility, streamlining product servicing, and fortifying customer relationships in Nepal.

With Consistent Nepal Operations now in full swing, customers can expect a swift turnaround time on repairs, warranty claims, and technical assistance, ensuring a seamless user experience. The service center is staffed with highly trained professionals and equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools to provide best-in-class support.

The Consistent New Service Center Inauguration in Nepal represents a new era of customer-centric growth for the brand, setting the stage for further expansion in South Asia and beyond. This move is part of Consistent’s vision to extend its market leadership and technological expertise across borders.

