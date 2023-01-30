Consistent Launches Dual-Band 4G/LTE GSM Wireless Router

- Advertisement - -

A wireless router for an internet connection is a must for every household today. However, when the ISP has an outage in your area, your only option is to rely on your smartphone as a Wi-Fi hotspot. If you live in an area where your local ISP has intermittent interruptions, or if you live or work in a remote location where you don’t have a local internet connection, then this new wireless router is your best bet. Consistent Infosystems, a leading provider of IT hardware, security and surveillance, print consumables, and electronics and home entertainment products in India, has launched its highly versatile Wireless Dual Band 4G Router that works on local Ethernet-based WAN as well as a GSM network.

To have a redundant internet connection at home or office, you need a GSM-based wireless router that can keep you connected to the grid always. Beneficial for those who live or work in remote areas where local internet is limited, or for those who require remote connectivity or surveillance without an available local ISP. The Consistent Wireless Router is a simple, yet highly versatile dual-band wireless GSM router that works with all GSM mobile network providers. It features 2.4GHz + 5GHz dual-band modes and sports triple 5dB antennas for extensive long-range operation with beamforming.

The router can also be configured as an access point to extend your physical LAN into a wireless network, or as a range-extender to boost your existing wireless router’s range. The Consistent Dual-Band 4G/LTE GSM Wireless Router Wireless Router works with high-speed data networking to support IPTV and 4K streaming with great ease. This GSM wireless router is a must-have peripheral for those seeking remote surveillance for areas such as farms, fields, warehouses, garages, terraces, barren properties, and other such areas where local ISPs do not have feasibility options.

The Consistent Dual-Band 4G/LTE GSM Wireless Router Wireless Router will be for an MRP of Rs 5,500 with a 1-year replacement warranty period. Users can buy these products from Consistent.in and other leading retail stores across India.

