Consistent Launches Affordable RGB Gaming Speakers for Everyday Entertainment

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT and electronics brands, has launched an exciting new lineup of RGB gaming speakers. Tailored to enhance everyday experiences for gamers, students, work-from-home professionals, and anyone who loves good sound, the four new models—Sur Taal, Sa Re Ga Ma, Bang Bang, and Desi Vibe – blend powerful audio performance with vibrant lighting and modern design.

Whether you’re attending virtual meetings by day and gaming by night, streaming music while cooking, or simply adding flair to your study desk, these speakers are crafted to elevate everyday moments with immersive sound and eye-catching aesthetics.

Sur Taal 2.0 Mini Gaming Speaker

The Sur Taal 2.0 speaker delivers clear 6W stereo sound in a compact, stylish design—perfect for desktops and tight spaces. Featuring LED lighting, dual full-range driver units, and a frequency response of 60Hz to 20kHz, it ensures rich, balanced audio. With plug-and-play functionality via a 3.5mm jack and a 1-meter cable, it’s easy to use. Weighing just 270g, it’s lightweight, portable, and built for everyday convenience.

Sa Re Ga Ma 2.0 Gaming Speaker

For gamers seeking precision and immersive sound, the Sa Re Ga Ma 2.0 Gaming Speaker delivers a powerful 6W output with rich bass and clear sound positioning for an enhanced gameplay experience. Its vibrant LED lighting adds flair to any gaming setup, while the sleek design fits effortlessly on desks. Powered via USB (5V/1A), it offers plug-and-play convenience, a wide 100Hz–18kHz frequency range, and a 70dB+ signal-to-noise ratio—ensuring crisp, distortion-free sound for both games and music.

Bang Bang 2.0 RGB Gaming Speaker

Bang Bang 2.0 Speaker is the star of this range, delivering powerful 10W audio (2 x 5W) through 65mm speaker units. Featuring dynamic RGB lighting and built-in backlight and volume controls, it’s both stylish and functional. Housed in durable ABS plastic with a sleek black finish, it offers USB and 3.5mm connectivity for versatile use. Compact yet robust, Bang Bang is perfect for immersive gaming and everyday entertainment.

Desi Vibe USB RGB Gaming Sound Bar

Ideal for those who love a clean, clutter-free setup, the Desi Vibe soundbar blends rich stereo sound with vibrant RGB gaming lights in a sleek, compact design. Its user-friendly volume control knob allows for quick, on-the-fly adjustments, while plug-and-play functionality ensures a hassle-free setup—no software needed. Designed to complement modern workstations and gaming desks, Desi Vibe delivers the perfect balance of style and performance, making it a great choice for both casual users and serious gamers.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD, Consistent Infosystems

“At Consistent, we are committed to bringing products that offer quality, functionality, and great design at an affordable price,” said Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems. “This new range of gaming speakers combines superior sound, stylish aesthetics, and everyday convenience. We believe these speakers will resonate with gamers, music lovers, and anyone who values performance without overspending.”

Pricing and Availability

Sur Taal 2.0 Mini Gaming Speaker – ₹599

– ₹599 Sa Re Ga Ma 2.0 Gaming Speaker – ₹1,050

– ₹1,050 Desi Vibe USB RGB Gaming Sound Bar – ₹1,050

– ₹1,050 Bang Bang 2.0 RGB Gaming Speaker – ₹2,050

All products come with a 1-year warranty and will be available on shop.consistent.in, Amazon, and through Consistent’s extensive distribution network and authorized retail partners across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 109