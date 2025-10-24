Consistent Launches Advanced Currency Counting Machines – CASHSHIELD, CASHOMETER, and CASHMATE

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s fastest-growing brands in IT hardware, consumer electronics, and security solutions, has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of three advanced Currency Counting Machines — CASHSHIELD, CASHOMETER, and CASHMATE. The machines are designed to count cash quickly, detect counterfeit notes, and handle multiple denominations, making them ideal for banks, retail businesses, financial institutions, and other cash-intensive operations.

The CASHOMETER is a high-performance currency counter designed for reliability and precision. It offers Auto and Manual Counting Modes, UV, MG, and IR detection for counterfeit identification, Batch and Add Counting functions, Half, Double, and Chain Banknote Detection, a TFT Display for clear visibility, and Mixed Value Counting. This model is ideal for environments where accuracy and speed are critical.

The CASHSHIELD is a premium dual-pocket counting machine engineered for heavy-duty operations. It comes with USB upgradability for software updates, an External Display for easy monitoring, dual pockets with two CIS sensors, Mixed Value Counting, selectable counting speeds of 800, 1000, 1200, and 1500 notes per minute, and supports 26 currencies for multi-denominational and international use. This machine is built for banks and businesses that require high-volume, multi-currency handling.

The CASHMATE is a compact and efficient model ideal for small and medium businesses. It features Automatic Start and Stop functions, Preset, Batch, and Add Counting, Half-note Checking, a Counterfeit Alarm, UV and MG Detection, and a high counting speed of over 1000 notes per minute, ensuring fast and secure cash processing in retail outlets, offices, and small financial institutions.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “At Consistent, our goal is to empower businesses with technology that makes everyday operations faster, smarter, and more secure. Our new range of currency counting machines are designed to do exactly that. Each model delivers unmatched accuracy, speed, and convenience, helping organizations manage cash efficiently while reducing errors and risks.”

With this launch, Consistent Infosystems continues to strengthen its position in the office automation and business solutions segment, offering innovative products designed to enhance productivity and efficiency across industries.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

