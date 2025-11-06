Consistent Launches 4G LINKAGE PT 3MP+3MP Solar Camera for Next-Gen Security Monitoring

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s fastest-growing IT hardware, security & surveillance, and consumer electronics brands, has expanded its security portfolio with the launch of the 4G LINKAGE Pan Tilt 3MP+3MP Solar Camera — an innovative dual-lens surveillance solution designed to deliver powerful performance, uninterrupted operation, and intelligent monitoring.

The new camera combines 3MP+3MP high-definition resolution with color vision and 12x zoom, ensuring crisp and clear visuals day and night. Powered by a 12000mAh rechargeable battery and an 8W solar panel, it offers continuous functionality even in remote locations without reliance on wired electricity. With 4G connectivity, plug-and-play setup, and pan-tilt control, the camera enables easy installation and seamless remote access via mobile applications.

Equipped with motion tracking, two-way intercom, and alarm push notifications, the camera ensures proactive surveillance and instant communication in real time. It also supports SD cards up to 256GB, providing ample storage for continuous video recording.

Mr. Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems said, “With the 4G LINKAGE Pan Tilt 3MP+3MP Solar Camera, we are bringing together smart technology and sustainable design to redefine modern surveillance. It offers users the flexibility to monitor any location with ease, reliability, and zero power limitations — truly a next-generation solution for security-conscious customers.”

