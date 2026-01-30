Consistent Launches 3MP Smart Indoor Camera for Seamless Home & Office Surveillance

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s leading brands in IT hardware and surveillance solutions, has further strengthened its smart security portfolio with the launch of the Consistent 3MP Indoor Camera. Designed for modern homes and offices, the new camera offers enhanced image clarity, smart monitoring features, and effortless connectivity for round-the-clock indoor surveillance.

The Consistent 3MP Indoor Camera delivers high-resolution 3 megapixel video, ensuring sharp and detailed visuals for effective monitoring. With built-in Wi-Fi support, the camera offers quick and hassle-free installation, allowing users to set up their security system without complex wiring.

Adding to its smart functionality, the camera features motion detection alerts that instantly notify users of any movement, enabling proactive monitoring and timely action. It also comes equipped with two-way audio, allowing real-time communication through the device—ideal for interacting with family members, employees, or even pets. With night vision support, the camera ensures reliable monitoring even in low-light or dark conditions, delivering dependable 24/7 security. Its compact and modern design allows the camera to blend seamlessly into home and office interiors, making it both a functional and aesthetically pleasing security solution.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “Indoor security has become an essential requirement for today’s connected lifestyle. With the launch of the Consistent 3 MP Indoor Camera, we aim to provide users with a smart, reliable, and easy-to-use surveillance solution that offers peace of mind without complexity.”

