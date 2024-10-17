Thursday, October 17, 2024
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

Consistent Launches 16GB DDR5 RAM with Limited Lifetime Warranty for Unmatched Performance

By NCN News Network
0
109
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems better known as Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT brands proudly announces the launch of its latest 16GB DDR5 4800MHz Desktop Memory. Designed to revolutionize desktop performance, this next-generation memory offers exceptional speed, reliability, and efficiency for users who demand more from their systems.

Consistent 16GB DDR5 RAM offers cutting-edge memory technology with impressive speeds, higher bandwidth, and lower power consumption, all while enhancing thermal performance. With a frequency of 4800MHz and PC5-38400 rating, it delivers fast response times, making it perfect for demanding applications like gaming, video editing, and multitasking. Built with select ICs and rigorously tested, the RAM ensures exceptional reliability, allowing users to run more simultaneous applications with smooth, responsive performance.

Designed for efficiency, the DDR5 RAM operates at lower voltages, consuming less power than previous generations while maintaining high-speed performance, even during heavy workloads. Available in dual and quad-channel configurations, it supports various system setups, making it ideal for both standard desktops and high-performance workstations. Additionally, Consistent offers a Limited Lifetime Warranty, providing users with peace of mind and long-term reliability.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED
Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED

Talking about the new launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED said, “With the launch of the Consistent 16GB DDR5 RAM, we’re pushing the boundaries of performance, speed, and reliability. This product not only delivers cutting-edge technology but also provides our customers with the peace of mind that comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty, ensuring their systems stay at the top of their game for years to come.”

Key Specifications:

  • Memory Type: DDR5 Unbuffered DIMM
  • Form Factor: DIMM (Desktop)
  • Capacity: 16GB
  • Frequency Speed: 4800MHz (PC5-38400)
  • Voltage: 1.2V-1.35V
  • Dimension: 136.25mm X 36.25mm X 6.20mm

Availability
Consistent 16GB DDR5 4800MHz Desktop Memory is now available across the length & breadth of the country through Consistent branches priced at INR 9999.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 145
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NeoSOFT Showcases Enhanced Gen AI Solutions at GITEX Global
Next article
Acer Expands in UP Inaugurating 3 New Stores, Including its 1st Gaming Store in Lucknow
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative