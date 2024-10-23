Consistent Launches 16 Channel CCTV SMPS Single Output Power Supply with Advanced Protections

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems better known as Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT brands proudly introduces the Consistent 16 Channel CCTV SMPS Single Output Power Supply (Gold Series), an industry-defining power solution for security systems. With an MRP of just ₹1,900, this high-efficiency power supply is designed to cater to the growing demand for reliable and uninterrupted power to CCTV cameras, ensuring optimal performance and maximum protection.

Consistent 16 Channel CCTV SMPS is designed to power up to 16 CCTV cameras simultaneously, ensuring efficient and steady performance for large-scale surveillance systems. Equipped with cutting-edge surge protection technology, it effectively shields your system from voltage spikes, while the built-in short circuit and overload protection mechanisms add an extra layer of security, guaranteeing stable and uninterrupted operation.

What sets this power supply apart is its stabilized output and low ripple, delivering smooth, consistent power to enhance the overall performance of connected devices. With a remarkable 85% efficiency at full load, it operates with minimal power consumption, offering an eco-friendly, cost-effective solution for businesses focused on both security and sustainability.

Technical Specifications:

Input Voltage : AC 150-275V

: AC 150-275V Input Frequency : 50Hz

: 50Hz Input Current : 290MA @ 230V

: 290MA @ 230V Efficiency : >85% at full load @230V

: >85% at full load @230V Line & Load Regulation : <1%

: <1% Input Cord: 2PIN

The Gold Series 16 Channel CCTV SMPS is built with precision, offering superior line and load regulation of less than 1%, ensuring consistent power distribution. This makes it the ideal choice for environments where reliability and safety are critical.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems commented, “We are thrilled to introduce this state-of-the-art power supply solution, which redefines how surveillance systems are powered. Our focus on providing high-quality, efficient, and safe products ensures that we consistently meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

With a reputation for delivering high-quality products, Consistent continues to raise the bar with its latest offering in the CCTV power supply segment, ensuring that security systems are powered with maximum efficiency and protection.

Both variants are available for purchase through Consistent’s official website and authorized retail partners across India.

