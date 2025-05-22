Consistent Introduces the 32-inch Curved LED Monitor Frameless for an Enhanced Viewing Experience

- Advertisement -

Consistent also known as Consistent Infosystems, a leading name in IT hardware and electronic solutions, has announced the launch of its new 32-inch Curved LED Monitor Frameless. Designed to offer both practicality and style, this monitor is built to enhance your workspace and entertainment setup.

With its 31.5-inch curved screen and 3000R curvature, the new monitor provides a more immersive viewing experience, whether you’re working on a project or enjoying your favorite show. The Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) ensures sharp, clear visuals, while the 178° viewing angle offers consistent picture quality from virtually any angle, making it a great choice for a variety of uses.

The frameless design not only adds a modern touch but also reduces distractions, allowing you to focus on what matters most. Available in two sleek color options — White Silver and Black — the monitor is designed to blend effortlessly into any workspace or home setup.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystem, shared his thoughts on the launch, “We designed this monitor keeping today’s users in mind — people who want technology that looks good, works flawlessly, and fits seamlessly into their lives. Whether you’re working from home, editing content, or watching a movie, this display is meant to elevate that experience. At Consistent, we’re committed to making innovation accessible, and this launch reflects just that.”

Weighing in at just 4.6 kg (net weight) and with compact packaging dimensions of 788 x 128 x 514 mm, the monitor is both lightweight and easy to install. The built-in 2 x 2W speakers add convenience for users who need a quick and straightforward audio solution without additional external speakers.

For connectivity, the 32-inch Curved LED Monitor offers HDMI, VGA, and earphone-out ports, providing versatile options for different devices. The user-friendly front controls — including buttons for Auto, Menu, Up, Down, and Power — make navigation and adjustments simple and intuitive. It also comes with a power adapter, HDMI cable, and a Quick Installation Guide, so setting up the monitor is quick and hassle-free.

Operating with a 12V=4A power supply, the monitor offers both efficiency and reliability for day-to-day use.

Pricing and Availability

The Consistent 32-inch Curved LED Monitor Frameless is priced at an MRP of INR 31,999. It will be available for purchase through Consistent Infosystem’s authorized dealers and online platforms across India.

