Consistent Introduces PIXEL Wired Keyboard & Mouse Combo Built for Everyday Use

Consistent, a trusted name in India’s IT hardware and electronics space, has announced the launch of its new PIXEL Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo. Designed to meet everyday computing needs, this combo offers a straightforward and comfortable user experience—ideal for students, professionals, and daily users at home or in the office.

The Consistent PIXEL combo comes with a full-sized keyboard and a matching mouse, both built for smooth performance and ease of use. The keyboard features soft keys, a slim frame, and a silent design that helps reduce typing noise, especially in shared workspaces. It connects easily through a USB interface and works right out of the box with plug-and-play support—no additional setup required.

The mouse is compact and responsive, fitting well in hand for comfortable use through the day. Both the keyboard and mouse are designed with an ergonomic focus, supporting long hours of work or study without discomfort. The 1.3-meter braided cable adds durability while allowing enough length for flexible desk setups.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD, Consistent Infosystems

“We wanted to create something simple, useful, and accessible for a wide range of users,” said Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems. “The PIXEL combo is not about big claims—it’s about getting the basics right. Comfortable typing, smooth navigation, and a design that fits naturally into daily life.”

Lightweight yet sturdy, the combo has a net weight of 479 grams, making it easy to handle without feeling flimsy. The keyboard dimensions are 435 x 145 x 20 mm, and the mouse measures 112 x 66 x 36 mm, offering a balanced combination of compact size and full functionality.

Pricing and Availability

Consistent PIXEL Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo is available now at a price of INR 750 (MRP), on shop.consistent.in backed by a 1-year warranty. The product can also be purchased through Consistent’s network of distributors and authorized retail partners across India.

