Consistent Introduces New Range of Gaming Keyboards and Mice for Work and Play

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Consistent, one of India’s leading IT hardware and solutions brands, has announced the launch of four new products — two gaming keyboard and mouse combos and two standalone mice. Designed to meet the needs of gamers as well as everyday users, this lineup balances performance, durability, and affordability.

Avenger Gaming Combo

The Avenger Gaming Combo comes with a sturdy wired RGB keyboard featuring 104 keys, 26-key anti-ghosting, and adjustable lighting speed with easy FN key controls. Paired with a 7D optical mouse offering a DPI of up to 3600, this combo is built to deliver smooth and precise performance during gaming marathons.

Black Panther STORM Gaming Combo

The Black Panther STORM Combo offers an equally reliable setup for gamers looking for style and functionality. It includes a rainbow breath light keyboard and a 7D mouse with 3600 DPI. The 1.5-meter copper-wired USB connection ensures stable and lag-free performance, making it a dependable choice for budget-conscious gamers.

Sparkle Wireless Mouse

The Sparkle Wireless Mouse is a lightweight, portable mouse perfect for office work or casual use. Available in Black, Gray, Beige, and Medium Aquamarine, it features 2.4G wireless connectivity, an ergonomic design for comfortable grip, and precise optical tracking. With its plug-and-play setup and energy-efficient single AA battery, it’s a practical everyday companion.

Razor Wired Gaming Mouse

For users who prefer a dedicated gaming mouse, the Razor Wired Gaming Mouse offers 1600 DPI, a power-saving mode, and a durable surface finish. Its ambidextrous design caters to both right- and left-handed users, ensuring a comfortable and responsive experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Consistent Avenger Gaming Combo is priced at INR 4,250, while the Black Panther STORM Gaming Combo is priced at INR 2,550. The Sparkle Wireless Mouse is priced at INR 550, and the Razor Wired Gaming Mouse comes at INR 650 respectively. All products include a 1-year warranty and are available through shop.consistent.in, Amazon, and Consistent’s nationwide network of distributors and authorized retailers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 56