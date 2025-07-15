Consistent Introduces 8MP IP Color Outdoor Camera for Clear, Reliable Surveillance

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s leading brands in IT hardware and surveillance solutions, has launched its latest outdoor security camera – the 8MP IP Color Outdoor Bullet Camera, model CT-CM-IBW8MP. The product is designed to meet everyday security requirements with simple, reliable technology that delivers on both clarity and performance.

The camera captures video in 8MP resolution and offers full-color visibility even in low light, up to a distance of 20 meters. It comes with an inbuilt microphone that allows audio recording, making it suitable for use in homes, offices, shops, and other outdoor areas where added detail matters. The build is compact and functional, with a fixed lens and a multi-angle adjustment bracket that makes it easy to install and position.

What adds to its convenience is the support for Power over Ethernet (PoE), which reduces the hassle of separate power lines during setup. The camera also supports ONVIF and RTSP protocols, allowing it to work smoothly with third-party systems. Features like 3D noise reduction and HD video output ensure that the footage is not just high-resolution, but also clear and usable — even in changing weather or lighting conditions.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD, Consistent Infosystems

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems said, “As we continue to grow in the security segment, we’re focused on building products that are useful, practical, and built to last. This new IP camera is a result of that thinking. It’s simple to install, does the job well, and gives users the clarity and peace of mind they’re looking for in a security solution.”

Pricing and Availability

The Consistent 8MP IP Color Outdoor Camera is priced at ₹5,999 and comes with a 1-year warranty. It will soon be available for purchase on shop.consistent.in, Amazon, and through Consistent’s wide distribution network and authorized retail partners across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

