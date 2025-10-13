Monday, October 13, 2025
Consistent Infosystems Unveils Next-Gen Products in Successful Online Product Launch Event

By NCN News Network
Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s leading and fastest-growing IT hardware, security & surveillance, and electronics brands, hosted its Monthly Online Product Launch Event on October 8 showcasing its new range of innovative new products. The virtual event, witnessed an enthusiastic response from 200+ partners, distributors, tech enthusiasts, and industry insiders from across the country.

Consistent has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of a new range of Currency Counting Machines, Multiple USB Hubs, and Power Sockets, offering customers a wider choice of efficient and reliable tech solutions. The launch reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems
Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, expressed his appreciation for the enthusiastic response, stating, “We’re delighted with the overwhelming support and engagement for our latest product launch. This step underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that empower our customers. Each product in this range reflects our constant drive for excellence and our focus on addressing the evolving needs of businesses and consumers alike.”

The launch event highlighted Consistent Infosystems’ focus on customer-centric innovation, offering practical, future-ready solutions that combine performance, reliability, and usability. With this latest expansion, the company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted brand in India’s IT hardware and electronics ecosystem.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

