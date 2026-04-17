Consistent Infosystems Unveils METEOR & ECLIPSE Wired Gaming Mouse Series

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Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s fastest-growing brands in IT hardware, security & surveillance, and consumer electronics, has expanded its gaming peripherals portfolio with the launch of its latest Wired Gaming Mouse Series – METEOR and ECLIPSE, available in black and white variants. Combining precision, speed, and comfort, both models cater to gamers, professionals, and everyday users seeking high-performance peripherals.

The METEOR Wired Gaming Mouse is designed for professional gamers, offering enhanced control and customization. Equipped with 7 functional keys and adjustable DPI settings (+ / –), it allows users to tailor their gaming experience for maximum efficiency. Its double injection soft TPE build provides durability while maintaining comfort during long gaming sessions.

The ECLIPSE Wired Gaming Mouse offers smooth and lightweight performance, making it suitable for both gaming and everyday use. With 6 functional keys and a lightweight ergonomic structure, it enables effortless movement and precise control. RGB lighting effects further enhance the overall gaming setup with a dynamic visual appeal.

Both models come with up to 12800 DPI adjustable sensors, ensuring highly accurate tracking and responsiveness for fast-paced gaming scenarios. The mice feature RGB lighting on both sides, creating a more immersive gaming experience. Equipped with a Type-C detachable cable (1.5m) and dedicated forward and backward shortcut keys, they provide added convenience and durability.

The new Wired Gaming Mouse Series supports multiple platforms, including Windows, Mac, and Ubuntu, enabling seamless usage across different devices. Their ergonomic design promotes comfort during extended use, making them suitable for both gamers and everyday users.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “Our focus has always been on creating products that align with evolving user needs. With METEOR and ECLIPSE, we are bringing together performance, usability, and design in a way that appeals to both gamers and everyday users. This launch reflects our continued effort to expand and strengthen our gaming portfolio.”

With this addition, Consistent Infosystems continues to broaden its footprint in the gaming and peripherals category, reinforcing its commitment to delivering practical, performance-driven products to a growing user base.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

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