Consistent Infosystems Unveils Exciting New Range of Keyboards and Mouse

Consistent Infosystems, one of the fastest-growing IT brands with products catering to the IT, Surveillance, Electronic & Home Entertainment Industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest range of wired/wireless keyboards, mouse, and wireless combo series, engineered to offer superior performance, durability, and user comfort. The new range of keyboards and Mouse offers improved productivity and are named Voice, Glory, Radium, Classic Silver, Classic Gold, Speedo, Dezire and Fusion series of keyboard and mouse.

Crafted with precision engineering and cutting-edge technology, the new range of gaming and Office peripherals from Consistent Infosystems promises to deliver unparalleled performance and durability, catering to the needs of both casual work and professional gaming alike.

New Consistent Keyboard Features:

The new keyboard from Consistent Infosystems boasts a range of features designed to enhance user productivity and comfort:

WIRELESS KEYBOARD : Start typing in a snap with easy plug-and-play USB dongle connectivity.

: Start typing in a snap with easy plug-and-play USB dongle connectivity. STYLISH DESIGN: This keyboard is designed for optimal comfort to fit your natural position, keeping your wrist feeling good all day.

This keyboard is designed for optimal comfort to fit your natural position, keeping your wrist feeling good all day. SMART AND SILENT BUTTONS: Simplify your daily tasks with a keyboard featuring 12 Fn shortcut keys and a chiclet-style design for a quiet typing experience.

Simplify your daily tasks with a keyboard featuring 12 Fn shortcut keys and a chiclet-style design for a quiet typing experience. VERSATILE COMPATIBILITY: Smart connection and easy pairing with Windows XP and Windows Vista. Work comfortably on almost any device, wherever you are.

Smart connection and easy pairing with Windows XP and Windows Vista. Work comfortably on almost any device, wherever you are. UV PRINTED KEYCAPS: The keycaps are UV printed helping those inscriptions on the key scarps to last long.

New Consistent Mouse Features:

The new mouse complements the keyboard with several high-techs and user-friendly features:

Durability : The keys are tested to withstand up to 10 million clicks, ensuring longevity.

: The keys are tested to withstand up to 10 million clicks, ensuring longevity. Seamless Connectivity : With 2.4GHz Plug & Play technology, enjoy instant and reliable connectivity.

: With 2.4GHz Plug & Play technology, enjoy instant and reliable connectivity. Multiple Buttons : Includes Left Click, Right Click, Middle Click (H7 Wheel), and a DPI Button for enhanced functionality.

: Includes Left Click, Right Click, Middle Click (H7 Wheel), and a DPI Button for enhanced functionality. High Precision Sensor : With 1600 DPI, the mouse provides smooth and precise cursor movements.

: With 1600 DPI, the mouse provides smooth and precise cursor movements. Wireless Convenience : Enjoy the freedom of a 10-meter range with the 2.4 GHz USB dongle.

: Enjoy the freedom of a 10-meter range with the 2.4 GHz USB dongle. Ergonomic Design: The ambidextrous design ensures comfort for both left and right-handed users.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED

Talking about the new range launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED said, “With the launch of our new range of gaming, wired keyboards and mouse, we aim to empower gamers with the tools they need to dominate the virtual battlefield. Our commitment to quality and innovation ensures that gamers can rely on Consistent Infosystems to deliver top-tier gaming peripherals.”

Pricing and Availability: Consistent Infosystems new range of keyboard and mouse is available across the length & breadth of the country through Consistent branches. Price starting from INR 650.

